Funds Fan: boost for income investors, Scottish Investment Trust
4th June 2021 09:08
In this episode, the team discuss increasing global and domestic optimism for dividends. Later, Alasdair McKinnon of the Scottish Investment Trust (LSE:SCIN) joins the podcast. In the interview, the fund manager explains why he likes the outlook for gold, and why the trust is ignoring overlooked, over-hyped areas of the market. He also responds to this week's announcement of a review of the management arrangements for the trust.
Highlights
00:37 - Janus Henderson’s Global Dividends report: the key takeaways and findings.
01:58 - Link’s Dividend Monitor report, which covers the UK market, on the outlook at home.
04:27 - fund managers’ high hopes for emerging markets have fallen flat. We explain why.
07:43 - Fund manager Alasdair McKinnon of the Scottish Investment Trust joins the programme.
07:50 - His response to the announcement of a review of management arrangements for the trust.
09:01 - the contrarian investment style explained.
16:01 - Gold is ‘the best hedge against inflation that exists.’
20:36 - The most unfashionable holding in the portfolio.
23:24 - Fund Spotlight: the PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG fund, one of our ACE 40 investments.
