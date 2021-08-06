Funds Fan: China sell-off, Woodford woe, and Alex Wright interview

In the latest Funds Fan episode, the team discuss the latest fund and trust news, including the China stock market sell-off and the latest update for long-suffering investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund.

Later, Alex Wright, a contrarian investor who manages Fidelity Special Values (LSE:FSV) investment trust and Fidelity Special Situations, joins the podcast. Wright explains why he think there’s plenty more upside to come for the UK market and names three shares he believes are being unjustly overlooked.

For the final part of the podcast, Liberty Godfrey, fund analyst at interactive investor, runs through one of the ethical funds in our ACE 40 list.