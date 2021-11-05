Funds Fan: inflation-proofing tips, plus Baillie Gifford interview

In the latest Funds Fan episode, the team share ideas for investors to protect against rising levels of inflation. They also discuss UK dividends and a new fund structure; the Long-Term Assets Fund.

Later, Kirsty Gibson, co-manager of Baillie Gifford US Growth (LSE:USA) Trust, explains how she finds outstanding businesses, names some under-the-radar shares with plenty of growth potential, and gives her views on the value versus growth style debate.

At the end of the podcast, our Fund Spotlight feature focuses on FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure, which is on our ACE 40 rated list of ethical investments.