Funds Fan: star fund manager bargain buys, and Smithson interview

27th May 2022 09:05

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead detail how Terry Smith, Nick Train, and the managers of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) have been playing the stock market sell-off, naming the shares they have been buying and selling. Sam also runs through his analysis of the big four wealth preservation investment trusts: Ruffer (LSE:RICA), Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT), Personal Assets (LSE:PNL) and RIT Capital Partners (LSE:RCP).

Later, fund manager Simon Barnard of Smithson Investment Trust (LSE:SSON) explains how he is approaching stock markets at the moment, and reveals what Terry Smith, who founded the investment firm behind the trust, is telling colleagues about how to invest during difficult periods.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

