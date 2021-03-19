Funds Fan: UK small-cap share ideas and Scottish Mortgage sell-off
Share on:
The team begin by addressing renewed investor interest in UK funds and the recent performance of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), one of our Super 60 choices. Later, Jonathan Brown, manager of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (LSE:IPU) investment trust, joins the podcast. Topics discussed include the potential ‘reflation trade’, which will in theory benefit shares that are more economically sensitive.
Note: this podcast was recorded on 17 March 2021. On 19 March, it was announced that James Anderson, joint fund manager of Scottish Mortgage, will retire and step down from the trust on 30 April 2022.
Highlights
01:05 – Investor money is returning to UK funds
03:52 – The share price of the UK’s largest investment trust Scottish Mortgage
05:07 – “When I invested in Scottish Mortgage, I knew I had to put my seatbelt on and strap myself in for the long term”
06:46 – Good news for income investors in the annual results of ‘dividend hero’ trusts
08:38 – Interview with fund manager Jonathan Brown of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies investment trust
17:24 – Spotlight on Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) investment trust, one of our Super 60 choices.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.