Funds Fan: UK small-cap share ideas and Scottish Mortgage sell-off

The team begin by addressing renewed investor interest in UK funds and the recent performance of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), one of our Super 60 choices. Later, Jonathan Brown, manager of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (LSE:IPU) investment trust, joins the podcast. Topics discussed include the potential ‘reflation trade’, which will in theory benefit shares that are more economically sensitive.

Note: this podcast was recorded on 17 March 2021. On 19 March, it was announced that James Anderson, joint fund manager of Scottish Mortgage, will retire and step down from the trust on 30 April 2022.

Highlights

01:05 – Investor money is returning to UK funds

03:52 – The share price of the UK’s largest investment trust Scottish Mortgage

05:07 – “When I invested in Scottish Mortgage, I knew I had to put my seatbelt on and strap myself in for the long term”

06:46 – Good news for income investors in the annual results of ‘dividend hero’ trusts

08:38 – Interview with fund manager Jonathan Brown of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies investment trust

17:24 – Spotlight on Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) investment trust, one of our Super 60 choices.