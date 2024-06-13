Has Scottish Mortgage turned a corner? Analysts consider what’s next

Is it time to forgive and forget? For years, investors in Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust enjoyed stellar returns courtesy of manager Baillie Gifford’s growth-oriented investment style and strong stock-picking skills. Then the fund came crashing down, with a dreadful period of performance that began in autumn 2021 and continued until summer 2023. Since then, however, Scottish Mortgage appears to have turned a corner. The question is where the investment trust goes from here.

It's certainly been a roller-coaster ride. Between January 2020 and November 2021, Scottish Mortgage more than doubled investors’ money, delivering a return of just over 160%. Then, over the following 18 months, it went into reverse, giving up more than 60% of its value. Performance stabilised during the second half of last year and the investment trust has returned to form in 2024, with gains of over 10% since January. Over one year, SMT is up 30.2%, but over three years investors are sitting on losses of -27.4%.

“It has been encouraging to see a turnaround in Scottish Mortgage’s performance following the declines of 2022 and 2023,” says Alex Watts, investment data analyst at interactive investor. But he is careful to stress that investors in the fund are backing a very distinct proposition.

Managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns have a mandate to identify major drivers of global change, and then to choose a select number of companies set to benefit from these themes. Today, those ideas include the digitised world, decarbonisation, technology and healthcare, as well as “and beyond” – which includes holdings such as the exploration company SpaceX.

“It is a long-term and differentiated approach, and management are unconstrained in where and how they can invest,” explains Watts. That includes substantial holdings in privately owned companies, as well as those listed on a stock market, and a willingness to take on gearing, which will exacerbate share price volatility.

Watts adds: “Accordingly, the portfolio little resembles any benchmark. The speculative nature of picking the world’s fast-growing future winners, coupled with the trust’s propensity to leverage, can make for extreme short-term performance.”

Has Scottish Mortgage picked the right themes?

Overall, however, Watts is a fan, pointing to Scottish Mortgage’s historic track record of strong outperformance, and the long-term potential of the businesses in which the fund invests.

Still, that’s not to say that now is the perfect moment to invest. Investors will want to be convinced the recovery of recent months can be sustained, and that will depend on a range of factors.

First, the most fundamental question for would-be Scottish Mortgage investors is whether the themes it is betting so big on right now are the right ones – or whether its wagers are simply too large.

In particular, some analysts have raised eyebrows about the fact that more than a third of the fund’s portfolio is now held in businesses that are effectively a play on artificial intelligence (AI). These include hardware companies such as Scottish Mortgage’s biggest holding NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has soared in value because it makes most of the chips used by generative AI models, infrastructure businesses such as cloud providers like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and application providers such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT).

One of the fund’s own managers, Lawrence Burns, has conceded that hardware companies in particular can be “viciously cyclical” and that there might now be a pause in the returns generated by AI holdings, as the excitement of the past year eases back. Given that Nvidia, Amazon and ASML Holding NV (EURONEXT:ASML), another business involved in chip manufacturing, have driven most of Scottish Mortgage’s recent outperformance, that would be concerning.

These are very real risks, warns ii’s Alex Watts. “Technical constraints in AI models or a down cycle of demand could create short-term stress for AI hardware, infrastructure or application businesses, while any miss of earnings estimates by Nvidia could spook markets,” he warns.