Have investors been selling, buying, or sticking with the US?
Lower share prices have prompted some to buy the dip, while others are taking flight.
13th May 2025 13:55
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Share on
The big investment story of 2025 has been the drop in US equity prices, leading to questions about the end of US exceptionalism when it comes to investment markets.
Triggered by Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, the S&P 500 fell nearly 20% from peak to trough. Due to a weakening dollar, the drawdown was more than 20% for UK-based investors.
- Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers
However, US equities have recovered nearly all their losses, as Trump announces trade war de-escalations, such as pauses on ultra-high tariff rates with China, as well as trade deals, such as with the UK.
Some investors argue we are witnessing the beginning of the end for US outperformance, with factors such as high levels of debt, expensive shares, and the rise of China all set to contribute to a long downturn for US assets.
On the other hand, more optimistic investors point to entrepreneurship and venture capital markets in the US, easing global trade tensions, and an abundance of high-quality businesses as reasons that US shares can go higher following recent falls.
But what does the data tell us about how investors are behaving with regards to the US?
The data shows that allocations to US equities in global funds have remained consistent since 2024 to the end of March 2025, at between 60% and 62.3%, according to fund data group Morningstar. This is despite the ebbs and flows of the US markets, as fund managers work to keep balanced portfolios.
The lowest monthly allocation was in August 2024, at 60.06%, with the highest in November 2024, at 62.34%. The allocation is 61% today.
This continued backing of US assets is supported by data from fund data firm Calastone, which found that UK-based investors are looking past the tariff turmoil and continued to buy US equities, even as economists forecast a recession in the world’s largest economy.
It found that investors added a net £1.51 billion to their North America equity fund holdings in April. It said that the buying began in earnest on 8 April, just as the market began to speculate that President Trump was about to reverse his Liberation Day tariff schedule.
- Watch our video interview: how we're playing short-term US market pain
- The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in
Buying the dip has rewarded UK investors, as the S&P 500 has nearly recouped all its losses since the announcement of high trariffs at the start of April.
Other data suggests that investors have pulled money from US shares due to the tariff uncertainty. Bank of America’s survey of professional investors found that in April investors were “uber-bearish”, predicting a recession and increasing cash allocations.
In May it found that were still bearish and allocations to US shares dropped further, to their most underweight level in two years. Across regions, fund manager survey investors only increased allocation to Eurozone equities in May.
Investors are now neutral on tech stocks, but that is below typical overweight stance. Gold is the most crowded trade among professional investors, as they look for haven assets among the ongoing geopolitical and trade disputes.
The market competing most seriously with the US for investors’ assets this year is Europe, which has bounced back due to fiscal stimulus from governments and lower interest rates and inflation.
Marcel Stötzel, co-portfolio manager of the Fidelity European Fund, says: “Transformative developments include Germany lifting its fiscal debt brake, implementation of the Draghi report on European competitiveness, progress toward greater European integration, and potential mobilisation of Europe's record-high savings rates.
“While tariffs and recession risks could temporarily derail this positive trajectory, these structural improvements could drive GDP growth and close the productivity gap with the US over the next five to 10 years.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.