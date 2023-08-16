High-yield bond funds: the risks and rewards

Rising interest rates and inflation have prompted investors to look for new sources of income and diversification, and one area attracting considerable attention has been the high-yield bond sector.

These bonds are essentially corporate credit with a junk rating which pays an attractive coupon to compensate the elevated risk. For example, they may be issued by a company that already has a lot of debt, and the bonds could be situated well down the capital structure, which could mean they do not get paid out if the company goes bust.

Unlike other bonds, high-yield bonds tend to be more correlated with equity markets. This is because high-yield bonds are linked to the business results and fundamentals of the company that issue the bond, as well as the general health of the economy.

Despite higher risks, investors are rewarded handsomely – many yield over 8% compared with 5%-6% for investment grade, which are the safest class of corporate credit. Moreover, high-yield bonds are much less volatile than equities. Over the past five years, the US high-yield market has produced an annualised return of 3.2% compared to 4.2% for the Russell 2000 Index, but with only 40% of the volatility.

The attraction of high yield has grown largely because the quality of the sector has been rising. “High yield has evolved into an asset class that warrants a core position for investors,” says Jack Stephenson, US fixed income investment specialist at AXA Investment Management.

Credit ratings – Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch – assign ratings to bonds. A bit like grading homework, AAA is given for the ‘highest quality’ bonds, while ‘BB’ to ‘D’ are assigned to riskier high-yield bonds.

Stephenson points out that the high-yield bond market has the best rating – ‘BB’ – in a decade.

“A lot of this is due to the market’s move up in quality, with approximately 50% rated BB today – its highest level in 10 years, while CCC-rated bonds account for just 11% of the overall market – the lowest level in 10 years,” he said.

This implies that default levels will be relatively low, and the consensus is indeed that they will rise to manageable levels of perhaps 2%-4% for 2023, in line with long-term averages.

However, rising rates and a slowing economy are causing difficulties for heavily indebted companies, points out David Forgash, managing director and portfolio manager at PIMCO, a bond investment specialist.

He adds that sectors such as media, telecom and healthcare are facing the most challenges, while consumer service sectors such as leisure, gaming and airline, and non-cyclical sectors like food and beverages, utilities and pharma, are performing better.

But despite these challenges, he thinks “most of the high-yield market is in a strong position to handle higher interest costs and a slowing economy”.

He adds: “Many issuers secured low funding costs during the low rate environment in 2021. Companies are also taking steps to improve their situation, such as buying back their own bonds at discounted prices and using excess cash flow to pay down expensive debt.”

High-yield bonds and interest rates

Another attraction is that high-yield bonds are less exposed to interest rate risk because they typically have maturities of less than 10 years, which is much shorter than investment grade bonds.

Different bonds react differently to rising interest rates, which investors have been starkly reminded of over the past 18 months during the tightening of monetary policy.

As Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, points out: “A 1% rise in yields will have a much larger impact on the price of longer-maturity government bonds compared to shorter-maturity bonds. This means short duration exposure to bonds could help investors reduce the impact of rising interest rates and market volatility.

“Furthermore, investment grade, high-yield and emerging market bonds are considered to be less sensitive to interest rates than government bonds, so their price return is better in a rising rate environment. They usually have higher yields, and their total return is also better.

“Given the bond market’s volatility last year, both global investment grade and high yield are still attractively valued looking at spreads and compensation for potential default risk, while their level of income generation is also appealing versus other asset classes.”

In fact, high-yield bonds outperformed both investment grade and government bonds over the year, which seems counterintuitive in a difficult macro environment as higher beta investments do not usually do well when sentiment is poor.

Although the high-yield sector has traditionally been seen as vulnerable to an economic downturn, it currently stands to benefit whichever way the economy moves.

Even in the two negative scenarios – a recession, and an environment of higher interest rates for longer – some bond fund managers, including says Al Cattermole, portfolio manager at Mirabaud, are confident on the prospects for high-yield bonds.

“He says: High-yield bonds currently offer genuinely high yields with the fairly unusual situation of a similar contribution from both government rates and credit spreads.

“This creates a buffer for total returns, no matter what the economic climate. A weaker economy would see wider spreads but lower government rates as we move to the easing part of the cycle, whereas stronger for longer would put pressure on rates but spreads can return to pre-crisis levels, supported by increasingly higher coupons from the new issue market. This offers a very positive range of outcomes across multiple scenarios, with attractive downside protection.”