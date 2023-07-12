Investing in bonds: should you buy funds, trusts, ETFs – or invest directly?

Investors looking to tap into higher bond yields have a wide range of options. Sam Benstead breaks down the choices available.

Bonds are back on investors’ radar once again, as rising interest rates increase the amount of income on offer.

UK government bonds (gilts) now yield more than 4% across all maturity lengths, with bonds maturing in one and two years paying around 5.5%.

Meanwhile, corporate bonds and those issued by emerging market governments yields even more: the S&P UK Investment Grade Corporate Bond index yields 6.7% and the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index yields 7.5%.

Bond funds have been one of the most-popular investment areas this year for UK-based investors. In May, the Investment Association (IA), the trade body for the funds industry, reported that government bond funds saw net inflows of £658 million, short-term money market funds added £382 million, and gilt funds took in £344 million.

However, there are many ways to add bonds to a portfolio, all with their own advantages and disadvantages. We break down the four ways of investing: funds, investment trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – and direct bonds.

Open-ended funds

Open-ended bond funds, like open-ended equity funds, grow and shrink as money flows in and out. This means that new money gives fund managers capital to invest, but outflows mean that the fund manager has to sell bonds (or use its cash position) to return money to investors.

This makes them suitable for investing in highly liquid parts of the bond market, but less suitable for investing in illiquid bonds. The most liquid bonds are developed market government and investment grade corporate bonds, but global high-yield bonds is also a large and commonly traded market.

On the other hand, investment trusts are better suited to hard-to-sell parts of the bond market, such as specialist bonds that not frequently traded.

Kelly Prior, a bond fund buyer at investment firm Columbia Threadneedle, explains: “The differences in the structure of a bond is key when thinking about funds versus investment trusts, as liquidity can vary greatly.”

She gives the example of asset-backed bonds, where the income comes from a pool of assets such as mortgages, that are “far from a liquid area of investment”.

“Having a fund offering daily liquidity that invests solely in thin tranches of ‘the stack’ would be a challenge in matching the daily flows in any size in or out without compromising on the price you pay – and price is very important in the bond world as it is a binary asset class,” she said.

A number of open-ended bond funds make it on to interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas list. Most invest in highly liquid areas, meaning assets are easy to buy and sell.

They include M&G Global Macro Bond and Jupiter Strategic Bond, which take a go-anywhere approach to bond investing and currently have distribution yields of 4.1% and 4.8%.

For investors looking for a sustainable option Rathbone Ethical Bond has a distribution yield of 4.8%.

Two Super-60 rated bond funds that have exposure to more illiquid areas of the market – unrated bonds – are Royal London Global Bond Opportunities and Royal London Sterling Extra Yield. Unrated bonds are an under-researched part of the market, which Royal London fixed-income strategies have a particular specialism in. These bonds offer potential greater rewards, but the trade-off is during times of market stress such bonds could be more difficult to sell. Investors looking for passive exposure to bond markets can also look at open-ended funds, which price their assets daily and do not have a spread between the buying and selling price.

Interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas includes the Vanguard Global Bond Index and Vanguard UK Government Bond index.

Closed-ended funds (investment trusts)

In contrast with open-ended funds, investment trusts have a permanent pool of capital, meaning they are not required to sell assets when investors withdraw money. Instead, the trust share price moves when investors buy or sell, leading to bigger discounts or declines in the premium to the net asset value (NAV) of a strategy.

Prior says: “The disadvantage of closed-ended structures is the impact that sentiment and trading can have on the price of the trust itself. This is troublesome as you need bonds to work in your favour during periods of risk-off. The discount to NAV could work against you, just at the time you need it most.”

However, she says this can also work in an investor’s favour as there may be “fabulous buying opportunities” when trusts trade at discounts.

She adds: “If the investment trust is trading at a discount, the manager cannot raise capital to take advantage of these, whereas the opened-ended manager can court the flows of clients who too may wish to lock in great returns for the future.”

Prior says a great example of the nuances of bond funds and trusts comes from specialist fixed income manager TwentyFour Asset Management.

Its Monument Bond fund is open-ended but invests in higher-quality, larger tranche and more liquid areas of asset-back securities, whereas TwentyFour Income Fund, the closed-ended vehicle, fishes down the balance sheet for greater returns in less liquid areas.

The largest investment trusts in the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) debt sector are BioPharma Credit (£1.3 billion in assets, 7.8% yield); Pollen Street (£846 million, 10.3% yield) and TwentyFour Income (£757 million, 8.4% yield).

Emma Bird, head of investment trust research at Winterflood, recommends BioPharma Credit, which provides venture debt to biotechnology firms, guaranteed by royalty streams from approved drugs, devices and diagnostics.

She said: “Given the frequency of prepayments and the specialist nature of counterparties, the fund relies on the expertise of the investment adviser to assess credit risk, royalty valuation and ongoing deal sourcing.

“We rate the managers highly, and the quality of credit selection is illustrated by the fact that the fund has experienced no defaults since its launch in 2017. The fund targets a NAV total return of 8% to 9% a year over the medium term, including a target dividend of 7 cents a year, equivalent to a 9.8% yield at the moment.”