What are high yield bonds

Holding bond funds in your investment portfolio has two key benefits: they provide a regular income, and their value tends to fluctuate less than shares because the amount of income paid is fixed. Therefore, having a mixture of equities and bonds in a portfolio helps reduce risk over the long term.

When it comes to individual bonds – those issued by governments or companies – the creditworthiness of a bond varies. The creditworthiness is the ability of the bond issuer to pay its debts. Some bonds are rated as ‘high quality’, and therefore considered the safest type of bond. These are called investment grade bonds.

At the other end of scale are the riskiest bonds, which are known as high yield or junk bonds. These bonds have higher yields than higher quality bonds, but the trade-off is that the risk of defaulting on their debt obligations is greater.

In terms of portfolio construction, high yield bonds are closely correlated to stocks. This is because high yield bonds are linked to the business results and fundamentals of the company that issue the bond, as well as the general health of the economy.

Therefore, compared to other parts of the fixed income market, high yield bonds have greater potential for capital growth, but could also fall in value suddenly if the economic outlook sours.

