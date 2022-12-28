How fund manager predictions fared in 2022, and what’s forecast for 2023

Sam Benstead holds 2022 forecasts to account, and reveals what could happen in markets next year.

It’s the time of the year when investment management firms release their outlooks for stock markets over the next 12 months – but how useful are they really when making investment decisions and did last year’s biggest calls turn out to be correct?

Invesco

This time last year, fund manager Invesco said inflation would peak in mid-2022, cooling gradually into 2023, with central banks tightening interest rates. So far, so good.

However, under this, its “base case”, it said equities, property and commodities were relatively attractive, with large stocks, utilities, technology, consumer staples and healthcare some of the best sectors.

This did not play out quite as Invesco expected. While consumer staples, utilities and healthcare have had a relatively strong year, property and tech shares have suffered due to higher interest rates. Stocks in general have offered little protection against inflation and a shaky economy. Commodities have been the standout sector, with higher oil and mineral prices increasing profits at oil and mining companies.

Under persistent inflation, Invesco backed gold, inflation-protected bonds and government bonds.

These areas made poor investments this year, with gold flat for the year, and inflation-linked bonds and government bonds suffering due to rapid rises in interest rates.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer for wealth management Lisa Shalett said last year that near-record higher earnings multiples of the S&P 500 was a warning sign and investors would not simply be able to rely on owning index funds packed with the largest and most expensive companies.

“The economic and market environment in 2022 will be decidedly reflationary, with higher economic growth and higher inflation, and eventually higher real interest rates - in short, a hotter and shorter business cycle,” she said.

Shalett predicted that key to beating the market in 2022 would be more balanced portfolios, with US shares outperforming the rest of the world, growth stocks beating value stocks, and cyclical shares beating defensive shares.

“Investors may want to reduce traditional fixed-income allocations and increase exposure to real assets and absolute-return hedge funds,” she added.

So did active funds beat passive funds in 2022? The answer is a resounding no. In the UK, the typical FTSE All-Share active fund returned –10.5%, while the FTSE All-Share index lost 1%. In the US, stock pickers returned –11%, while the S&P 500 lost –10.5%, and globally the MSCI World index fell 9%, while the typical global fund fell 12.5%.

Shalett was wrong that US shares would outperform global shares, and also wrong that growth stocks and cyclical stocks would beat value stocks and defensive stocks.

AXA Investment Mangers

AXA Investment Managers chief investment officer Chris Iggo said rising inflation would be a concern in 2022 and predicted that interest rate rises having a big impact on investment returns.

However, he said monetary policy tightening was broadly priced in at the start of the year, and bond losses would “not be too significant”.

“Equally, equity markets should be able to cope with modestly higher rates so long as corporate earnings keep growing. However, the strong corporate earnings experienced in 2021 look set to recede in 2022 as economic activity normalises,” he added.

This turned out to be wrong, with central banks ramping up rate rises against initial expectations, which hurt bond and stock prices.

The typical sterling corporate bond fund lost 16% this year, while actively managed gilt portfolios lost 23% on average and index-linked gilt portfolios, which have longer maturity dates and so are more sensitive to interest rate changes, lost 35%.

However, Iggo did make the correct call in saying that the biggest risk to investors is that inflation forces a more aggressive policy response from central banks.

“That could mean higher bond yields and wider credit and equity risk premiums.”

He was positive on equities, neutral on investment grade bonds, negative on government bonds, and negative on commodities.