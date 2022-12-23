Most-popular fund and investment trust articles of 2022

We reveal the articles that were in high demand in 2022.

It was another eventful year that kept investors on their toes. Below, we share the most-popular articles of 2022 on funds and investment trusts. We also reveal the five most-popular pieces of video content related to funds.

Top 15 fund and investment trust articles

1) 11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

Helen Pridham’s £10,000 income investment trust portfolio.

2) Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity

The contenders to the most-popular fund and investment trust among British investors.

3) How and where to invest £50K to £250K for income

Experts suggested portfolios for four different income seekers.

4) How Terry Smith is investing as markets crash

The veteran stock picker has been doubling down on his technology bet rather than retreating to ‘defensive stocks’.

5) Terry Smith’s buying spree: should investors be concerned?

Our analysis piece on whether investors in Fundsmith Equity should be concerned by portfolio activity being higher than usual.

6) Top 10 most-popular investment funds: December 2021

Our monthly look at the most-popular funds among interactive investor customers always proves popular. Our start of the year round-up took the top spot in the series in 2022. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.

7) Ian Cowie: 11% yield and out of favour, time to top up

Our columnist wrote about a high-yielding investment trust held in his ‘forever fund’.

8) Ian Cowie: three trusts I own for the ‘investment boom’ under way

Our columnist explains how he invests in renewable energy via investment trusts.

9) Scottish Mortgage hits record discount as fear takes over markets

Our exclusive story on Britain’s most-popular investment trust hitting a record high discount to its net asset value (NAV).

10) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: December 2021

Our update at the beginning of 2022 topped the charts for our most-popular investment trust monthly series. Check out our latest monthly write-up for November.

11) Ian Cowie: pick for my son remains a great ‘buy and forget’ option

Another piece from our columnist. In this article, he explains the enduring appeal of an investment trust he bought 20 years ago on behalf of his son.

12) Bargain Hunter: out-of-form Baillie Gifford trusts slip to discounts

Our Bargain Hunter column attracts plenty of readers. In this piece, we pointed out that some of the best-performing trusts of recent years had seen their performances come off the boil.

13) The most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers

Our research reveals the income stocks that most commonly appear in UK equity income funds.

14) Scottish Mortgage sell-off: how should investors respond?

Should investors hold, fold or buy or more as Scottish Mortgage falls out of form? We run through the options.

15) Ian Cowie: topping up a trust that’s a diversifier with a 5.9% yield

In April, our columnist explained why he has been adding to this investment trust in his ISA.