How fund managers fared not meeting companies in lockdown

Fund managers have long debated whether meeting company management teams improves their decision-making. One side argues that investors are simply subjected to puffy sales pitches and PowerPoint presentations that tell them little they couldn’t glean from company accounts. The other says there is value to be found in engaging with management teams to understand whether they can be trusted to deliver on their promises and grow shareholder capital.

The debate has become more nuanced with the pandemic. Travel restrictions and social distancing rules have meant that many fund managers have had to conduct company meetings remotely via Zoom. While many suggest that this has facilitated better access to companies, others say ‘softer’ judgements on whether management teams are truthful and competent have become more difficult. Many miss ‘shooting the breeze’ with management teams, which would otherwise help them pick up new ideas or insights.

The value in meeting management teams

The first question is a philosophical one: should investors be meeting management at all? Many managers believe that, given the current listing rules require all market participants to have access to the same information, management teams can’t give individual fund managers unique insights. This would be insider trading. As such, talking to management is not helpful and can be a distraction.

However, for many, the value in meeting management teams isn’t about proprietary information. Simon Gergel, manager of the Merchants Trust (LSE:MRCH), says: “The management team in any business is responsible for capital allocation. As such, how they think - rather than what they do - is important. It is not about this month’s results, but about ensuring they understand what drives shareholder value.” He believes there isn’t much to be gleaned from group calls or ‘speed dating’ conferences but focused one-to-one chats can help decision-making.

David Clark, a fund manager at Saracen Fund Managers, says a rapport can often develop between the management and the investor, to the benefit of both parties: “It is useful if the management wish candidly to canvas shareholders about a certain strategic decision they are considering, for example. Similarly, it can be of mutual benefit if the management come looking for further funds from fund managers.”

It isn’t just the management teams. Many fund managers make a point of looking beyond the C-suite, talking to line managers and those on the ground in a company. They may also talk to non-executives, competitors, trade bodies and other players in an industry. Mike Seidenberg, fund manager on the Allianz Technology Trust Ord (LSE:ATT), says: “I have always enjoyed going to user groups, walking the floor and asking what they think of different products. That process sparks so many ideas.”

He also believes that there is a buzz to successful companies that it is hard to judge without visiting the company in person: “When you walk in the lobby, there’s an energy to a company doing well that is difficult to fake. You can feel that things are happening, and the employees have an urgency about them.”

With this in mind, it might appear that the Zoom has been a poor substitute for the insights that can be drawn from face-to-face meetings. However, some managers argue that there have been benefits, particularly for smaller management groups.

Margaret Lawson, fund manager at SVM Asset Management, says: “For investors outside London and boutiques, Zoom calls give much more access, and more frequent meeting. We use the meetings to build up an understanding of strategy and whether the trend of regulation, sustainability, government policy is favourable. We use accounts for the numbers. The pattern of online calls has been helpful and gives more access, with perhaps more checkpoints on progress during the year. Seeing companies two to four times per year, say, rather than once or twice. With a much faster pace of change now, this greater number of touch points is invaluable.”