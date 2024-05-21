How much help do you need when investing?

We all need a bit of help with things from time to time, and managing our investment portfolios is no exception.

There are thousands of funds, investment trusts, bonds, and stocks to choose from, which can make for a dizzying experience. And let’s not forget the UK tax system, which can be challenging to get your head around at the best of times.

This complexity is proving a barrier for many people, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by Opinium on behalf of interactive investor, found that three-quarters of Brits don’t invest – an alarming statistic.

So, what are the reasons for this?Well, the biggest is alack of knowledge and understanding of investing (22%), which I’m sure many can empathise with. The personal finance industry is making decent strides to unpack some of the hideous jargon and create a simpler landscape, but there’s room for improvement.

Other reasons for the low engagement include concerns about losing money (20%), fear of market volatility (12%), and low confidence in the ability to pick the right investments (12%).

But interestingly, the research found that almost half (48%) of those who don’t invest said they would be more likely to do so if help was at hand.

The good news is, whether you’re a seasoned investor or dipping your toes into the stock market for the first time, there are several levels of support available. And these are more nuanced than either ploughing your own furrow or leaving everything to experts.

Let’s run through the options.

1) Go it alone

This is the most hands-on approach, where you build and manage your own investment portfolio.

Given the absence of expert help, this is the cheapest option, although how much you actually pay will depend on several factors. This includes any fund or investment trust charges, trading fees and platform costs. As fees can have a big impact on how much money you make, it’s key to choose wisely here.

Rather than a one-off event, managing your own wealth is very much an ongoing exercise. It’s vital to do your research, keeping top of industry developments, notably tax changes. interactive investor has plenty of tools, analytics, and articles to help you on this front.

Contrary to what you may think, ploughing your own furrow doesn’t mean taking big risks or overcomplicating matters. You can keep things simple, and sometimes this might be a sensible approach, particularly if you’re a relatively inexperienced investor with a modest portfolio.

For those who need some help selecting investments, the ii Super 60 and ACE 40 lists of recommended funds can be a great place to start.

2) Get a ready-made solution

Ready-made investment solutions can be seen as a halfway house between doing it yourself and receiving any form of financial advice or guidance – whether digital or face to face. For this reason, the costs are still low.

Take interactive investor’s new Managed ISA (individual savings account), for example – which directs you to a portfolio tailored towards your financial goals. Importantly, it also flags things you should prioritise before investing, such as clearing debt, and seeks to identify whether the amount you want to invest is affordable.

The process is simple. You answer a few questions about your attitude to risk and investing style and are matched to one of 10 investment portfolios. These portfolios invest in a mix of assets (although mostly shares and bonds with various weightings) and are monitored by experts to ensure the asset allocations continue to remain suitable.

Ready-made solutions are ideal for investors who need some help choosing an appropriate investment portfolio, but either don’t want, or need, to pay for financial advice.

They can also be useful for those who have the knowledge and skills to manage their portfolio but lack the time or inclination to keep on top of things.