How our Model Portfolios performed in 2020

It was a roller coaster of a year for investors, which highlighted the importance of keeping a cool head and investing for the long term.

This is reflected in the performances of our three growth model portfolios, which for 2020 as a whole delivered benchmark-beating returns. All three portfolios benefited from the big stock-market recovery that has taken place since the end of March.

Out in front was ii Ethical Growth, gaining 25.7% in 2020 against a return of 4.5% for the growth benchmark. The model has been a strong performer since launch (1 October 2019), returning 27.4%. On 1 November, a number of changes were made to the portfolio, with four funds added and four funds ejected.

Closely behind was ii Active Growth, which gained 22.7% in 2020. The star of the show, accounting for a 15% weighting in the model, was Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), which gained 110.5% in 2020.

Both ii Ethical Growth and ii Active Growth outperformed the MSCI World index, which returned 12.3%.

Our passive ii Low-Cost Growth model lagged the two active models. The portfolio returned 6.9%, but this was ahead of the growth benchmark.

There was less cheer for our two income portfolios, with both recording a loss. But in the wider context it was a very tough year for income-seeking funds and trusts, as well as for income-focused tracker funds and ETFs that follow the up and down movements of dividend-paying companies.

In the UK, around 500 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange cancelled, cut, or suspended dividend payments to shore up balance sheets in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ii Active Income portfolio declined by 4.2% in 2020, while ii Low-Cost Income lost 7.3%. The income benchmark was also in the red, losing 6.1%.

How the Model Portfolios invest

The Active Income, Active Growth and Ethical Growth portfolios are each comprised of 10 constituents, with actively managed investment funds and trusts favoured over “passive” index-tracking options.

The Low-cost Income and Low-cost Growth models are each comprised of nine index-tracking funds or exchange-traded funds.

In each portfolio, whether passive, active or ethical, the constituents are all picked from the ACE 40 and Super 60 fund lists, except where more specialist funds are required to fit the optimal asset allocation.

What do we mean by this? As we explain in the methodology, the optimal mix of asset classes – such as bonds, emerging markets and developed markets equities – for any Model Portfolio constitutes its strategic benchmark. Interactive investor optimises this annually to take into account any changes to institutional long-term assumptions about the return or risk expectations for each of these asset classes. The asset allocation that is the result of this process is common to all five Model Portfolios.

Any changes to the ii Model Portfolio constituents and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

