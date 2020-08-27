Your guide to interactive investor’s five Model Portfolios

What type of investor are you? Interactive investor customers who invest predominantly in collective funds rather than individual companies are typically interested in growth funds, such as Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), Fundsmith Equity and others that focus on “new economy” themes and quality growth ideas.

But if you are seeking a reliable income with the expectation of capital growth – both are proving particularly difficult to achieve this year – then you have likely already discovered the attractions of investment trusts such as City of London (LSE:CTY) and Murray International (LSE:MYI). Their capital performance may not have been anything to write home about recently, but they have at least kept their dividends growing through these lean times.

You might also be one of the large cohort of investors who prefer not to place their money and their trust in actively managed funds or investment trusts, preferring instead to seek income or growth – or a balance between the two – via index-tracking investment vehicles.

Growing numbers of interactive investor customers would also like to pursue any one of these aims while also being responsible investors, with environmental protection and other sustainable investment themes in mind.

The strong performance of funds and trusts such as Royal London Sustainable Leaders and Impax Environmental Markets (LSE:IEM) demonstrates that investors do not need to sacrifice profits for principles when they can have both.

Nevertheless, the vast choice of routes to take – via thousands of funds, around 400 investment trusts and thousands of exchange traded funds (ETFs) – can make it something of a minefield as you try to reach your investment goals.

Interactive investor’s Super 60 and ethical ACE 30 lists are designed to help you find a route through this minefield. All of the above-mentioned funds are not only members of our go-to fund lists, they also feature as constituents of the five interactive investor model portfolios.