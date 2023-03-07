ii calculates cost of early retirement after pension cash crunch warning

£140k extra needed to retire at 55 on a basic income

£280k extra needed to fund early retirement on a moderate income

£460k extra pension savings needed to retire early on a comfortable income

£248k needed to retire at state pension age on a moderate income

​​​​​​​

Retirement income needed PLSA moderate pension income before tax Private pension income needed on top of state pension Private pension needed up to retirement age Fund size needed after state pension age Total private pension wealth needed Basic retirement Retire at 55 12,858 12,858 140,000 36,500 176,500 Retire at 67 12,858 2,258 0 36,500 36,500 Moderate retirement Retire at 55 25,983 25,983 280,000 248,000 528,000 Retire at 67 25,983 15,383 0 248,000 248,000 Comfortable retirement Retire at 55 43,482 43,482 460,000 530,000 990,000 Retire at 67 43,482 32,882 0 530,000 530,000

Assumptions: fund size needed after retirement based on PLSA figures, fund size needed before retirement based on ii calculations - 5% investment growth, 0.5% fees, 3% increased pension income withdrawn.

Interactive investor broadly agrees with Catherine Mann’s comments today on the cash crunch facing many older workers who are contemplating early retirement. It’s important for older workers to take stock of their pension situation and plan ahead to see if their money will stretch.

Interactive investor’s calculations show that someone wanting to retire at 55 would need an extra £140k for a basic retirement, an extra £280k for a moderate retirement and an extra £460k for a comfortable retirement. The figures are high because the state pension, soon to be £10,600 per year, forms a big part of most people’s retirement income – retire early and you’ll have a big hole to fill.

The calculations are based on the PLSA Retirement Living Standards, which measure the amount needed in the UK for a basic, moderate and comfortable retirement.

Alice Guy, Head of Pensions and Savings at interactive investor says: “Saving enough for retirement is a mammoth undertaking and often takes years of hard work and dedication.

“Retiring early and plugging the gap until the state pension kicks in is tall order – it’s a double whammy because not only are you earning for less time, but you also need to dip into your pension pot for longer, depleting it more quickly. The PLSA calculates that we need around £12,858 for a basic no-frills retirement, and that figure also assumes you’ve completely cleared your mortgage. For renters or mortgage holders, that figure will be a lot higher.

“Of course, many people may have to retire earlier than planned due to a redundancy, ill health or caring responsibilities. They don’t always have time to save extra for retirement and may therefore struggle along with a very low income.

“DWP recent figures, released in the analysis of future retirement incomes data last week, also show that 66% of those retiring in the 2030s with a defined contribution pension aren’t saving enough to meet their retirement needs.

Before taking lump sum Cohort All No private pension

(%) DB only

(%) DC only

(%) DB and DC

(%) 2020s 39 73 32 56 32 2030s 43 75 34 59 35 2040s 42 76 35 52 34 2050s 34 73 31 39 26 2060s 31 76 33 31 26 After taking lump sum Cohort All No private pension

(%) DB only

(%) DC only

(%) DB and DC

(%) 2020s 41 76 30 62 34 2030s 46 74 34 66 38 2040s 47 75 32 59 39 2050s 41 72 32 49 33 2060s 37 73 38 41 31

Source: DWP data Analysis of future pension incomes on 3 March

“With so many older workers struggling to save enough, it’s important that the government considers proposals to make it easier for older workers to save for retirement. Raising the punitive £4,000 money purchase annual allowance to £10,000 would help older workers. It would mean that people who return to the workplace after taking taxable income from their pensions can still contribute up to £10,000 into their pension pot.”