ii investment team: Keeping you up to date

We have experienced tumultuous markets over the past few weeks and many of us have seen our portfolio values fall. Nobody knows what will happen next, but we wanted to update you on what we are doing within our investment research and editorial teams to make sure that you have good and up-to-date information on which to base your investment decisions in these difficult times.

Rated Products – including Super 60 and ACE 30 lists

Our rated products were selected based on long-term fundamentals. As such, they were chosen as strategic investments that should ultimately weather a market correction.

In these exceptional circumstances, we are reviewing the performance of all rated products since the market falls began. This is in addition to our usual regular monitoring. We are also contacting all the managers of our rated products for commentary on their holdings, their liquidity and their view of the markets.

We will publish each fund manager’s updates on our Super 60 and ACE 30 pages, so that you have direct information from these fund managers on what they are doing and why.

We will also alert customers to fund manager updates via our daily email newsletters and on the rated product pages of our website.

Coronavirus News Hub

Our editorial team is also providing daily analysis and opinion on how to navigate through the coronavirus crisis via our coronavirus hub. This includes insights from experts and our customers; top tips and polls; how to manage your investments in volatile markets and all related news.



It is too soon to anticipate when the markets might recover or what that recovery could entail, but all of us in the interactive investor news and investment teams will continue to monitor the market and try and provide you with up-to-date, relevant information so that you can make informed decisions that are right for your circumstances.



Extreme markets such as these can mean that investors make snap decisions. As always, it is important to think carefully about your own investment portfolio and risk tolerance at this time and make decisions that fit in with your long-term goals. We have a range of tools and support on our site to help you make confident decisions to fit in with your personal objectives, including a broad array of asset classes, investment styles and investment types within our rated product lists.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

