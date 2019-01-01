ii ACE 30
The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.
Building your investment portfolio can be tough – and it is even more difficult when you want to choose ethical investments. That can mean a lot of research. The ii ACE 30 makes the job easier for you.
From our extensive long list of over 140 ethical investment options, we have selected 30 funds, investment trusts and ETFs that we believe offer high-quality choices, across a broad variety of markets.
You can find out how the ACE 30 constituents attained ii rated status by reading our Methodology or in our FAQs.
We also have a new Ethical Growth portfolio, designed to give investors an idea about how they can build their own balanced ethical portfolio, primarily based on investments found within our ACE 30 list.
How ACE 30 investments can help
Our ACE 30 selections:
- Provide investors with high-quality choices among the available universe of ethical investments
- Cover a range of different sectors and regions, with options from core to adventurous
- Are managed in a genuinely ethical manner (no ‘greenwashing’)
- Are chosen for their potential to deliver strong financial performance (‘values and value’)
- Are designed to be suitable for all investors, from beginner to experienced
"The ACE 30 list offers a filtered selection of collective investment vehicles for all investors, new or experienced. We aim to provide a menu of high-quality choices across a broad variety of markets and investment types"
Investment categories
The ACE 30 includes options that are likely to represent the majority of an investor’s portfolio: core, low-cost and income holdings. The list also includes options designed for more experienced investors or those looking to add some higher-risk diversification to a balanced portfolio: smaller company and adventurous.
This list is similar to our Super 60 style matrix, but the limited range of ethical options means that some categories are currently blank. The intention is to add extra options over time as new ethical investments are launched or build up a good track record of performance.
Ethical investing styles
Each fund in the list is indexed by asset class and placed into one of three key interactive investor "investment styles" which were carefully chosen to avoid jargon: Avoids, Considers and Embraces. Together these are referred to as our ii ACE ethical styles. Where a fund's manager adopts more than one style, we use the strongest ethical category that applies. In short:
|Avoids
|Funds that focus on simply excluding companies, sectors or specific business practices.
|Considers
|Funds that carefully consider an often wide range of ethical and/or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
|Embraces
|Funds that focus on companies delivering positive social and/or environmental outcomes.
Please note: All funds listed are the Accumulation version of the fund, where available, where any income generated within the fund is reinvested automatically. Income versions of these funds may also be available for investors who are looking for income generated to be paid directly into their account.
The information we provide in the ACE 30 investments list does not constitute a “personal recommendation”. You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Narrow the list using the filters below or download our handy, printable guide.
Asset Groups
ii ACE 30 Equities
UK equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|L&G Ethical I Acc
|Low cost
|Considers
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|Core
|Considers
|Liontrust UK Ethical 2 Net Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
UK equity income
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|BMO Responsible UK Income 2 Acc
|Core
|Considers
|Unicorn UK Ethical Income B Acc
|Smaller company
|Avoids
|Trojan Ethical Income Fund O Acc
|Adventurous
|Avoids
Global equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|UBS ETF MSCI World SRI USD A dis GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|BMO Responsible Global Equity 2 Acc
|Core
|Considers
|Impax Environmental Markets Ord
|Smaller company
|Embraces
|Fundsmith Sustainable Equity I Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
Emerging markets
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|Stewart Investors Glbl EM Sust B Acc GBP
|Core
|Considers
Asian equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|UBS ETF MSCI Pacific SRI USD A dis GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|Pacific Assets Ord
|Core
|Considers
|Impax Asian Environmental Markets IRL X
|Adventurous
|Embraces
European equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Vanguard SRI European Stock GBP Acc
|Low cost
|Avoids
|Liontrust Sust Fut Eurp Gr 2 Net Acc
|Core
|Considers
|EdenTree Amity European B
|Income
|Considers
US equities
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP
|Low cost
|Avoids
|Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|Core
|Considers
ii ACE 30 Fixed Income
Global bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|Low cost
|Considers
Sterling bonds
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|Core
|Considers
|Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc
|Income
|Considers
|Threadneedle UK Social Bd Z Grs Acc£
|Adventurous
|Embraces
ii ACE 30 Alternatives
Specialist
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF USD Dist GBP
|Low cost
|Embraces
|VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc
|Income
|Embraces
|Syncona Ord
|Smaller company
|Embraces
Mixed asset
|
Name
|
Investment Category
|
ii ACE ethical style
|
Selection rationale
|
Invest now
|Royal London Sustainable Div C Acc
|Core
|Considers
|AXA Ethical Distribution Z Acc
|Income
|Avoids
|Climate Assets B GBP Acc
|Adventurous
|Considers
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 30 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 30 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 30 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 30 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 30 investments list.
