ii view: Fevertree share price rallies despite weaker profit

It’s been a year to forget for shareholders of this AIM listed drinks company, but are things about to change? We assess prospects.

First-half results to 30 June

Revenue up 14% to £161 million

Adjusted profit down 25% to £22 million

Pre-tax profit down 30% to £17.6 million

Interim dividend up 2% to 5.63p per share

Cash held down 25% to £100 million

Guidance:

Reiterated previous expectation for full-year revenue of between £355 million and £365 million

Reiterated previous expectation for full-year adjusted profit of between £37.5 million and £45 million

Chief executive Tim Warrillow said:

"Fever-Tree has delivered a robust revenue performance in the first half of 2022, with a particularly strong performance in Europe as the On-Trade recovered. Demand has been strong in the US and we have continued to increase our availability on shelf enabling us to deliver a record month in August, a fantastic achievement by the team.

ii round-up:

Premium soft drinks maker Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) today reported lower profit for the half-year to the end of June, hit by rising costs such as energy for glass bottle production and transport fees.

Pre-tax profit for the period fell 30% to £17.6 million despite sales rising 14% to £161 million, although that was broadly in line with City forecasts. Management also reiterated its previously reduced full-year estimates for both revenue and adjusted profit.

Fevertree shares rose by more than 10% in UK trading having come into this latest announcement down two-thirds in the year-to-date. Fellow soft drinks maker Britvic (LSE:BVIC) is down around 13%, while premium alcoholic spirits maker Diageo (LSE:DGE) has fallen nearer 5%. The FTSE All Share index is down by just over 2%.

Fevertree continues to expect annual revenues of between £355 million and £365 million, as per its July trading update, with adjusted full-year profit, or EBITDA still forecast to come in at between £37.5 million and £45 million. That’s down from £63 million in 2021.

Cash held of £100 million, although down from £133 million following the payment of a previous special dividend, aided a 2% increase in the interim dividend payment to 5.63p per share.

Broker Morgan Stanley summarised the results as ‘mixed,’ but with management guidance likely to reassure. It reiterates its "equal weight" stance on the shares.