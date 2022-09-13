ii view: Fevertree share price rallies despite weaker profit
It’s been a year to forget for shareholders of this AIM listed drinks company, but are things about to change? We assess prospects.
First-half results to 30 June
- Revenue up 14% to £161 million
- Adjusted profit down 25% to £22 million
- Pre-tax profit down 30% to £17.6 million
- Interim dividend up 2% to 5.63p per share
- Cash held down 25% to £100 million
Guidance:
- Reiterated previous expectation for full-year revenue of between £355 million and £365 million
- Reiterated previous expectation for full-year adjusted profit of between £37.5 million and £45 million
Chief executive Tim Warrillow said:
"Fever-Tree has delivered a robust revenue performance in the first half of 2022, with a particularly strong performance in Europe as the On-Trade recovered. Demand has been strong in the US and we have continued to increase our availability on shelf enabling us to deliver a record month in August, a fantastic achievement by the team.
- Read about: Share prices today | Opening a Stocks & Shares ISA | Free regular investing
ii round-up:
Premium soft drinks maker Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) today reported lower profit for the half-year to the end of June, hit by rising costs such as energy for glass bottle production and transport fees.
Pre-tax profit for the period fell 30% to £17.6 million despite sales rising 14% to £161 million, although that was broadly in line with City forecasts. Management also reiterated its previously reduced full-year estimates for both revenue and adjusted profit.
Fevertree shares rose by more than 10% in UK trading having come into this latest announcement down two-thirds in the year-to-date. Fellow soft drinks maker Britvic (LSE:BVIC) is down around 13%, while premium alcoholic spirits maker Diageo (LSE:DGE) has fallen nearer 5%. The FTSE All Share index is down by just over 2%.
Fevertree continues to expect annual revenues of between £355 million and £365 million, as per its July trading update, with adjusted full-year profit, or EBITDA still forecast to come in at between £37.5 million and £45 million. That’s down from £63 million in 2021.
- 10 things to know about investing in volatile markets
- Do British prime ministers influence economic growth?
- 10 FTSE 100 momentum stocks for uncertain times
Cash held of £100 million, although down from £133 million following the payment of a previous special dividend, aided a 2% increase in the interim dividend payment to 5.63p per share.
Broker Morgan Stanley summarised the results as ‘mixed,’ but with management guidance likely to reassure. It reiterates its "equal weight" stance on the shares.
ii view:
Launched in 2005, Fevertree is today a premium soft drinks maker whose products are sold in more than 75 countries. Its carbonated drinks, regularly used as mixers with alcoholic spirits, are supplied to customers including hotels, restaurants, bars and cafes, the so-called on-trade outlets, as well as supermarkets and off-licenses, or off-trade retailers. Customers include Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) hotels, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) hotels. Fevertree's drinks include tonics, ginger ales, ginger beer, cola, sodas and lemonades.
For investors, an uncertain economic outlook, with rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis, offers a tough backdrop. Elevated costs for both transport such as trans-Atlantic shipping and product materials are now weighing, while an estimated price/earnings (PE) ratio of around 30 times for 2023 is still not obviously cheap.
More favourably, a recovery in its bar, or on-trade sales has been seen following the pandemic, management initiatives to aid costs include establishing production overseas to reduce transport costs, while room to expand overseas sales remains.
While potential for further growth and a weak share price will tempt more adventurous investors, others may wish to await evidence of a recovery in profit before taking the plunge.
Positives:
- Diversified geographical sales
- Strong brand
Negatives:
Battling cost headwinds
Uncertain economic outlook
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Hold
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks