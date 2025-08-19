ii view: Home Depot confident in growth forecast
Battling housing and tariff headwinds but with a further cut in US interest rates expected in September. Buy, sell, or hold?
19th August 2025 15:35
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Second-quarter results to 3 August
- Net sales up 5% to $45.28 billion (£34 billion)
- Comparable or same store sales up 1%
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) up 0.2% to $4.68 per share
Guidance:
- Continues to expect comparable full-year sales growth of around 1%
- Continues to expect full-year adjusted diluted EPS down 2% to $15.24
Chief executive Ted Decker said:
“Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations. The momentum that began in the back half of last year continued throughout the first half as customers engaged more broadly in smaller home improvement projects.
"Our teams are executing at a high level and we continue to grow market share.”
- Invest with ii: Most-traded US Stocks | Buying US Shares in UK ISA | Cashback Offers
ii round-up:
The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) today detailed sales and earnings that marginally missed Wall Street hopes, although with the DIY retailing giant maintaining its previous full-year forecast for same store sales growth.
Second quarter same store sales up 1% from a year ago helped fuel 5% growth in overall sales to $45.28 billion (£34 billion), with earnings of $4.68 per share up from last year’s $4.67 per share. Analysts had expected $45.36 billion and $4.71 per share respectively.
Shares in the Dow Jones company rose 3% in US trading having come into these latest results up by close to a tenth over the last year. That’s similar to the Dow index. UK and European DIY retailer Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) is down around 1% over that time.
Home Depot operates more than 2,300 stores across the US, Canada and Mexico. Same store sales for the US during the quarter rose 1.4%, with the group’s home nation generating 92% of sales during its last financial year.
The DIY retailer continues to expect annual group-wide comparable sales to grow by 1%. That’s despite a potential souring in Canadian and Mexican consumer sentiment following Trump imposed trade tariffs on their respective nations as well as a lacklustre US housing market.
Adjusted earnings for the year to late January 2026 are still expected by management to retreat by around 2% year-over-year to $15.24.
Total customer transactions for this latest quarter fell 0.9% to 446.8 million. The average ticket value rose 1.2% to $90.01.
Third-quarter results are scheduled for 18 November.
ii view:
Started in 1978, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 company today employs more than 470,000 people. The Atlanta, Georgia headquartered company sells around 35,000 products instore and approximately one million items online.
For investors, the tough backdrop for consumers including trade tariff uncertainty and US existing home sales at a nine-month low in June, warrants attention. Costs for businesses remain elevated, with Home Depot’s expenses rising 8.7% from Q2 2024. The weather and its influence on sales should not be forgotten, while a forecast price/earnings (PE) ratio above the three- and 10-year averages may suggest the shares are not obviously cheap.
- Still time to buy into these two tech winners
- eyeQ: the seasonal trap and US equities
- The tech funds that have actually beaten the Nasdaq
To the upside, management hopes for full-year sales growth have been maintained, potentially buoyed by a recent US interest rate cut and hopes for a further cut in September. A significant sourcing of US made goods should help navigate trade tariff headwinds. A previous purchase of SRS, focused on trade professionals, adds to customer diversity and is expected to contribute around $6.4 billion in full year 2025 sales, while a forecast dividend yield of around 2.3% is not to be ignored.
In all, and despite ongoing risks, a consensus analyst estimate of fair value near $424 per share implies continued long-term hope on Wall Street.
Positives:
- Strong brand name
- Progressive dividend policy
Negatives:
- Uncertain economic outlook
- The weather can impact performance
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.