Interactive Investor

ii view: income play Taylor Wimpey offers confident outlook

Shares for this FTSE 100 company fell 42% during 2022 but are up by over 5% in 2023. Buy, sell, or hold?

23rd August 2023 16:24

Keith Bowman from interactive investor

First-half results to 2 July

  • Revenue down 21% to £1.64 billion
  • Operating profit down 44.5% to £236 million
  • Interim dividend up 3.7% to 4.79p per share
  • Net cash up 2% to £655 million
  • Order book of 7,866 homes with a value of £2.15 billion, down from 10,102 homes and a value of £2.8 billion a year ago

Guidance:

  • Now expects full-year UK completions of between 10,000 to 10,500, up from a previous 9,000 to 10,500.

New chief executive Jennie Daly said: “The first half of the year has been characterised by variable market conditions including substantially higher mortgage rates. While this has inevitably impacted our results, I am pleased that we have delivered a resilient performance with first-half completions slightly ahead of our expectations. 

“Taylor Wimpey is a strong, sustainable and agile business underpinned by a robust balance sheet and an excellent land bank. We remain well positioned to manage the business through near-term challenges while maximising value in the medium to long term.

ii round-up:

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) operates across 22 UK regional divisions. It also has a small Spanish housebuilding business generating just under 3% of sales. 

For a round-up of these latest results announced on 2 August, please click here

ii view:

Taylor Wimpey was formed from the merger of George Wimpey and Taylor Woodrow in 2007. Headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, today it employs around 5,000 people building flats to six-bedroom houses. It is currently the third-largest UK listed housebuilder by stock market value at just under £4 billion, behind rivals Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV) and Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), but ahead of Persimmon (LSE:PSN)

For investors, higher borrowing costs are impacting customer affordability and hindering sales. A previous end to the government’s Help-to-Buy scheme has further dented buyer demand, costs generally for businesses remain elevated, while stretched UK government finances may now be limiting room for sector assistance such as stamp duty holidays. 

On the upside, hopes that interest rates may be close to a peak now persist. Rising selling prices have helped counter elevated build costs, more selective land buying has aided the group’s cash position, while the dividend payment, unlike some rivals, has stayed progressive.  

On balance and given a historic and estimated future dividend yield of over 8%, existing income-oriented investors at least are likely to stay with the shares.   

Positives: 

  • Focus on costs
  • Attractive dividend yield (not guaranteed)

Negatives:

  • Uncertain economic outlook
  • Falling house prices

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Buy

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: three ‘clangers’ I’ve sold at a loss – and a new holding

about 5 hours ago

Is 600p on the horizon for Rolls shares?

about 1 hour ago

How SIPPs can beat the corporation tax raid

about 3 hours ago

Four years on from starting to invest: what I’ve learned along the way

about 5 hours ago

A buy-the-dip opportunity at this Goliath

1 day ago

Bill Ackman’s latest big investment calls explained

1 day ago

The fund managers who hunt for AIM winners, and where they are finding the best opportunities

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a buying opportunity at two UK shares

2 days ago

Insider: FTSE 250 chief back buying after results slump

3 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: August 2023

10 days ago