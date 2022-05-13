ii view: Sage buoyed by cloud-based subscription sales

Shares for this FTSE 100 accountancy software maker are down around a fifth year-to-date. We assess prospects.

First-half results to 31 March

Organic recurring revenue up 8% to £866 million

Organic operating profit up 4% to £184 million

Interim dividend up 4% to 6.3p per share

Net debt of £650 million, up from £96 million

Guidance:

Full-year revenue estimate left unchanged

ii round-up:

Accounting and business software provider Sage Group (LSE:SGE) today reported an 8% increase in recurring organic revenues, as it continued to push sales of its cloud-based subscription software over former desktop packages.

Organic operating profit excluding business sales and acquisitions rose 4% to £184 million, matching City forecasts, with the interim dividend rising 4% year-over-year to 6.3p per share.

Sage shares rose marginally in UK trading having fallen by around a fifth year-to-date coming into the results. That’s similar to US mammoth and Windows software maker Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), while US accounting software rival Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is down by more than two-fifths. The FTSE All World index is down by close to a fifth.

Sage’s business cloud sales grew 21% to £572 million, more than countering a 12% fall in sales of products with the potential to migrate to the data cloud of £225 million.

Annualised recurring revenues (ARR) rose 10% to £1.78 billion, up from 8% in the second half of 2021, aided by a strong performance across all regions, with growth balanced between new and existing customers.

Profit during the half year was helped by a credit of £7 million, made following a reassessment of its prior customer bad debt provision in relation to the pandemic.

Accompany management full-year guidance was left unchanged, with the firm expecting organic recurring revenue growth of between 8% and 9%.

A third quarter trading update is scheduled for 2 August.