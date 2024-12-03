ii view: Wizz Air carried even more passengers last month

Passenger traffic update

ii round-up:

Eastern Europe focused airline Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) today announced that it had carried 4.84 million passengers in November. That’s an increase of 1.7% from 4.76 million in November last year. The airline’s load factor (the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers) rose to 91.5% from 88.4% a year ago.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company climbed 0.5% in UK trading having come into this latest news down around 43% year-to-date. That’s similar to former national airline Air France-KLM (EURONEXT:AF). easyJet (LSE:EZJ) has risen 7% in 2024, broadly matching the FTSE 250 index itself.

Wizz flies to over 190 airports in more than 50 countries. The Hungary headquartered company recently celebrated carrying its 100 millionth passenger through its UK network.

The airline pointed to a ‘positive’ booking profile seen in November and into December. In early November, Wizz reported first-half revenue to late September up 0.5% to 3.06 billion, although adjusted profit (EBITDA) retreated 6% to €826 million, hindered by ongoing Pratt & Whitney engine problems and grounded aircraft.

Wizz, which prides itself on being one of Europe’s most sustainable airlines, reported a 2.2% fall CO2 emissions for the month of November compared to a year ago.

However, emissions for the 12 months to November had risen 2.4%. Wizz has been forced to use older less efficient aircraft under ongoing problems for engine provider Pratt & Whitney.

A third-quarter trading update is scheduled for 30 January.

ii view:

Wizz Air made its maiden flight in May 2004, flying from Katowice in Poland to London Luton. Today it operates a fleet of just over 220 Airbus SE (EURONEXT:AIR) aircraft, flying more than 750 routes. Employing around 8,000 people, Wizz flew a record 62 million passengers during its last financial year to late March, up from 51 million the previous year. Management continues to target powering a tenth of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. Competitors include easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) and flights operated by travel company TUI AG (XETRA:TUI1).

For investors, heightened geopolitical tensions and including potential for a wider conflict with Russia given its invasion of Ukraine, cannot be ignored. Challenges for industry suppliers such as Pratt & Whitney and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) have created operational difficulties for airlines. Group net debt of €4.76 billion in late September compares to a current stock market value of £1.3 billion, while the many factors outside of management’s control such as the weather, air traffic control strikes, and the price of oil all deserve consideration.

More favourably, consumer demand for travel remains robust, with year-over-year passenger numbers rising. A high focus on environmental credentials persists. Compensation continues to be received from Pratt & Whitney, with a new scheme negotiated for 2025, while actions to hedge against volatile fuel and currencies remain active.

For now, robust passenger demand and a focus on environmental credentials offer positives. However, raised geopolitical tensions, high group net debt and a struggle to bring non-fuel costs under control is keeping a lid on any share price recovery from what are near record lows.

Positives:

Focus on costs

Positive environmental credentials

Negatives:

Operations hit by challenges at engine maker Pratt & Witney

Many factors outside of management’s control

The average rating of stock market analysts:

Hold