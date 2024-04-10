India’s election begins next week - how will it impact markets?

Nearly one billion people will begin the world’s largest democratic process next week, as India goes to the polls.

With results announced in early June and voting starting on 19 April, investors will be closely watching how this may impact the country’s stock market, which has been a star performer recently.

Data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) shows that the average investment trust in the India/India Subcontinent sector has produced a return of 28% over one year, and 42% and 170% over five and 10 years – outstripping the average Global Emerging Markets trust which has generated returns of 8%, 14% and 73% over those periods.

Popular trusts in the space are India Capital Growth, Ashoka India Equity Trust and abrdn New India Investment Trust.

Open-ended funds have also performed well, with Jupiter India a favourite among ii customers.

What will happen in the election?

The current prime minister of India, Narendra Modi (pictured below) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been in office since 26 May 2014. If re-elected for a third term, Modi has pledged to make India the third-largest economy by 2027. India is not only currently the fifth-largest economy in the world, it’s also one of the fastest-growing, with the World Bank projecting GDP growth of 7.5% this year.

The Modi-led BJP is expected to win again, comfortably, according to fund managers. Gaurav Narain, manager of India Capital Growth fund says the main question is how strong Modi's mandate will be.

He says: “In the previous election in 2019, the BJP won 303 of 543 seats. Their target in this election is 370 seats. The closer they get to 370, the more positively it would be viewed.”

Ayush Abhijeet, investment director of White Oak Capital Partners which advises Ashoka India Equity Trust, also says the consensus expectation is for the continuation of the current regime with a strong majority further bolstered by recent state election results.

What will happen to Indian shares?

Narain says that as the expectation of a BJP victory is already factored in, there will likely be “no material impact on the markets” from the election on his investment trust.

However, if the BJP fares poorly, or does not get a majority, it would be negative for the markets and the fund, he says.

Abhijeet also says that markets believe Modi will be re-elected, but any contrary outcome, such as a weak coalition at the centre, would be a negative surprise.

The election is therefore a low-risk event for markets. James Thom, co-manager of abrdn New India Investment Trust, adds: “Modi’s return is viewed by the market as a positive because it implies policy continuity in India, including his extensive reforms agenda, and demonstrates political stability.

“This should provide a supportive backdrop for sustained economic growth and for the government to pursue its ambition of turning India into a global manufacturing hub.”