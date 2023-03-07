interactive investor hires Alice Guy ACA as head of pensions

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has appointed Alice Guy, a qualified Chartered Accountant, as Head of Pensions and Savings.

This key hire is an internal promotion, just nine months since Alice joined ii as personal finance editor, where she has shone. Her work on the ‘pound versus the dollar’, in partnership with James Eagle, scored ii its first one million Twitter views for a single piece of editorial.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Alice began her career with KPMG London, auditing large companies across the UK. She then worked for EY in Cambridge, before moving to Tesco Plc head office as a business analyst.

Alice joined ii after an unexpected 10-year career break, after changes in her family circumstance led to her becoming a carer.

Having rebuilt her career from scratch, Alice’s lived experience has given her an even deeper perspective and interest around issues such as the role of unpaid carers, lost pension contributions and the gender pension gap. And her accountancy skills give her pension data analysis a strong edge.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “We are delighted to have Alice on board as we continue to grow our highly regarded, great value, award-winning pension. As pension savers and retirees increasingly seek out value, transparency and choice, thousands transfer each year from traditional life and pensions companies, which means billions of pounds has now moved into the ii SIPP.

“Alice joins at a crucial time for the pensions industry when regulatory changes, the increasing importance of defined contribution pensions, and the continuing cost-of-living crisis make clear insights and commentary on pensions and savings more important than ever.”

Alice Guy ACA, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, says: “I’m thrilled to be appointed to this key spokesperson role at ii. I’m excited about helping people understand more about pensions, tax and how to squeeze more value from their pension savings.

“Like many other people, I’ve had a stop-start career journey with a long period as an unpaid career and I know first-hand how difficult it sometimes is to save enough for retirement. I’m on a personal mission to help older workers who want to kick-start their retirement saving and get their financial plans back on track.

“As Chartered Accountant, I believe I’m uniquely placed to give clarity on the often-bewildering pension rules, crunch the numbers and explain what consumers need to know.

“It’s a huge privilege to become the key pensions spokesperson at interactive investor, a platform which offers fantastic value to long-term investors and pension savers. interactive investor’s flat fees, great research tools and impartial charging structure empower our customers to take control of their investment wealth and get one step closer to a comfortable retirement.”