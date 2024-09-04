Is it time for a midlife retirement MOT?

How’s your retirement planning coming along? If your (honest) answer is somewhere within the realms of “I really have no idea” you won’t be alone.

Once you’ve set up your pension and your monthly contributions are going in, it’s easy to forget about it, with research from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showing that far too many of us do not engage with our retirement saving, or know where we stand.

Women, in particular, were more likely to be in the dark - with 57% admitting that they hadn’t reviewed their pension in the last year, compared to 46% of men. It was a similar story with charges, with 60% of women and 44% of men having no clue how much they are paying to save for their retirement.

But whatever your gender, if you’ve entered the realms of middle age and haven’t looked at your retirement planning in a while, it’s a good idea to give your pension plans a midlife MOT.

Not only is this a great way of flagging problems while you still have the time to fix them, it can also help you find ways to boost your pension and give your future self a pay rise.

From checking in on your state pension to reviewing your private pensions, here are some ideas to get you started.

1) Check your state pension age

Irrespective of your own retirement plans, your state pension will play a core part of your later-life finances, so it’s crucial you know when you can start claiming yours. The state pension age is currently 66 for both men and women but is scheduled to start increasing again from 2026. To avoid any unwelcome surprises in your 60s, you can find out when you will reach state pension age here.

2) Get a state pension forecast

The full state pension is currently £221.20 a week (2024-25) but the amount you get will depend on a range of factors including your national insurance contributions (NIC), whether you contracted out of the state pension or paid into the additional state pension before 2016 (when the new state pension was introduced).

It’s a complicated system and not easy to work out yourself, but you can find out your position by getting a state pension forecast. This will give you an indication of how much you can expect, when you will get it and – in the event of any unpleasant surprises – the steps you can take to increase it.

This could include buying voluntary NICs if your record is falling short of the 35 years required for the full state pension.

3) Gather your private pension paperwork

Next you need to turn to your private pensions and gather together the paperwork for all your schemes – not just the one you’re currently paying into. Try linking up a pension for every job you’ve had. You might not have one for older positions, but you should have been automatically signed up to a workplace pension for all your jobs in recent years (so long as you met the earnings’ criteria and didn’t opt out) following the roll-out of auto enrolment between 2012 and 2018.

If you’ve lost track of a pension – easily done if you don’t update all your providers every time you move house – you might need to do a bit of digging. You can start by contacting your former employer or ex-colleagues who might be able to remind you of the company running the scheme. If that doesn’t work, you can use the government’s pension tracing service or try Gretel, a free online service for tracking down lost pensions, savings and investment accounts.

It might involve a bit of legwork but don’t let that put you off – according to The Pensions Policy Institute, there are over 2.8 million lost pensions worth a staggering £26.6 billion.