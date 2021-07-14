Japan: trusts have edge over funds in medium to long term, research finds

To celebrate the Tokyo Olympics, we reveal the best-performing Japanese-focused trusts and/or funds across four track disciplines: marathon (25 years); 1,500m (10 years), 800m (five years) and 100m (one-year).

With the Euros and Wimbledon out of the way, the Tokyo Olympics is the last major event in the summer sporting calendar.

With the spotlight on Japan as the Olympics approaches, research by interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, suggests that Japan-focused investment trusts have been on a winning streak over funds over the medium to long term – for now at least.

Super 60-rated Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) investment trust in particular has turned in some impressive long-term performance versus Japan-focused peers over the long term, leaving both other investment trusts and funds trailing.

To celebrate the Tokyo Olympics due to start next Friday (23 July) - and for a bit of fun – interactive investor has pored over the numbers to reveal the best-performing Japanese-focused investment trusts and/or funds (to 8 July 2021) across four track disciplines: marathon (25 years); 1,500m (10 years), 800m (five years) and 100m (one-year).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon wins gold over 25 years, beating all Japan-focused investment trusts and funds, up 689%. And Baillie Gifford-managed portfolios are in first, second (another investment trust – Baillie Gifford Japan (LSE:BGFD), up 613%) and third place (Baillie Gifford Japanese fund up 519%) over this time frame.

Over 10 years, two Baillie Gifford-managed Japan investment trusts take silver and bronze, with Shin Nippon up 534% and Baillie Gifford Japan up 350%, However, gold is taken by a fund – and another interactive investor Super 60 constituent - Legg Mason IF Japan Equity, up 625%.

Over five years, two out of the top three focused Japan investment trusts and funds are investment trusts, with Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon taking silver, up 108%, and Fidelity Japan Trust (LSE:FJV) taking bronze, up 105%. But it’s a fund in first place - Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Partners Portfolio R up 118%.

Over the past year, no investment trusts take the top spots, and indeed the slower vaccination roll-out and resurgence in cases in Japan, leading to new restrictions, has had a negative impact on the Japan constituents of ii’s Super 60 rated list.

Super 60 – Japan-focused constituents suffer in short term

This is reflected in interactive investor’s recent quarterly review of its Super 60 rated list. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon was the fifth worse-performing Super 60 constituent in quarter two 2021 (along with Lindsell Train Japanese Equity, the third worse-performing Super 60 constituent).

Quarter one 2021 was a similar story, with Shin Nippon the worst-performing Super 60 rated constituent, and Legg Mason IF Japan Equity the third worse performer and with Lindsell Train Japanese Equity the fourth-worse performing Super 60 constituent.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “The government and the BOJ have undertaken extensive monetary and fiscal easing to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but a slow vaccination roll-out has hampered these efforts, with the ban on fans for the 23 July Olympics, just one symbol of this.

“Despite challenges faced by the economy, the Japanese equity market still offers plenty of opportunities for investors, with some world-class businesses that still look like great value – but patience is very much required.”

Top-performing funds and trusts in Japan sectors (% total return)

Marathon – performance over 25 years

Fund/investment trust Performance over 25 years (%) Gold Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (investment trust) 688.65 Silver Baillie Gifford Japan Ord (investment trust) 612.92 Bronze Baillie Gifford Japanese B Acc (fund) 519.25

1,500 Meters - 10 Years

Fund/investment trust Performance over 10 Years (%) Gold Legg Mason IF Japan Equity X Acc (fund) 624.69 Silver Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (investment trust) 533.59 Bronze Baillie Gifford Japan Ord (investment trust) 349.70

800 Meters - 5 Years

Fund/investment trust Performance over five Years (%) Gold Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Partners Portfolio R (fund) 117.84 Silver Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (investment trust) 107.51 Bronze Fidelity Japan Trust Ord (investment trust) 104.90

100 Meters - 1 Year

Fund/investment trust Performance over one Year (%) Gold M&G Japan Smaller Companies GBP I Acc (fund) 43.34 Silver Lazard Japanese Strategic Equity Fund (fund) 37.04 Bronze Liontrust Japan Opportunities C Acc GBP (fund) 28.35

Performance data as at 8 July 2021. Source: interactive investor using Morningstar. Past performance is no guide to the future. Investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested.

