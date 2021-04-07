Jeff Prestridge: this is the only place for illiquid assets

A lot has happened to the world since investment house M&G (LSE:MNG) announced in late 2019 that it was suspending dealings in M&G Property Portfolio (B8G9TT8) – its fund that invests in commercial property (offices, industrial buildings and retail outlets) and usually pays investors an attractive income from the rent it receives from tenants.

[Reader, please now take a deep breath]. We’ve had a General Election (well done Boris), the UK has left the European Union (still a divisive decision to this day) and, of course, coronavirus has struck like a deadly rattlesnake – taking far too many good lives with it and causing untold economic damage along the way.

The United States has even managed to land a ‘rover’ – called Perseverance – on Mars (why, oh why you may ask?), while in the investment world, stock markets have resembled a ride on Blackpool’s Big Dipper (if it were open), plunging one moment and then rising the next. A spectacular rollercoaster ride which I am sure is not over as we splutter out of lockdown and desperately try and avoid a third wave of coronavirus.

Yet for those invested in M&G’s £2 billion commercial property fund, nothing has changed as far as their investments are concerned. Frustratingly, they’re still trapped, unable to access their money. The fund remains closed, although it has continued to pay investors a modest quarterly income – an offering which has probably prevented widespread investor frustration boiling over into outright rebellion.

What started as a ‘temporary suspension’ (the words M&G used in its letter to investors in early December 2019) is now described in monthly updates as a continued suspension.

It’s not the first time the door has been shut on this fund. In the wake of the Referendum vote in July 2016, dealings were suspended for four months. And, in its defence, it is not the only commercial property fund to have had to take such drastic action. But M&G’s current suspension has gone on far longer than most rivals - and with each passing day the fund remains closed, it is obvious that something isn’t quite right. Not with M&G I hasten to add (although it hasn’t covered itself in glory over the way it has handled the fund’s suspension) but with the way the fund is set up - and many property funds like it.

The problem with property funds

To cut to the chase, it’s an ‘open ended’ investment fund with money flowing in and out according to investor sentiment. So, when plenty of cash is coming in from new investors, everything works smoothly - the fund manager can use the fresh money to invest in new properties.

But when lots of investors want out of the fund – as they did in July 2016 and late 2019 – the wheels can come off quite spectacularly because the manager is just not able to offload properties quickly enough to raise the cash to pay them (it takes a mighty long time to sell an office block). The fund’s suspension usually follows.