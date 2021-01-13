Will property investment trusts bounce back in 2021?

In early December, the government extended its ban on evicting commercial tenants. While it gives UK companies some much needed breathing space, it extends the pain for property funds. They have faced 12 months where tenants haven’t been obliged to pay rent, but can’t be replaced. It has cut off their income stream and depressed the value of their buildings.

Property fund managers have complained that many businesses are exploiting the rules – refusing to pay even when they can. A measure that was designed to help struggling hospitality and retail businesses has, they suggest, been abused by other sectors, with landlords left powerless. However, the government has shown no sign of budging, recognising where public sympathies lie.

Trust discounts widened in 2020

Unsurprisingly, this has had a disastrous impact on returns for commercial property investors. The average property investment trust is down 15.6% year-to-date in mid-December. This weakness can partly be explained by a widening of the discounts, which in 2020 reached up to 50% in some cases.

The open-ended UK Property sector is down a more modest 3.5%. However, many funds in the open-ended sector have been closed to redemptions since March and valuations may not have caught up to reality yet. Gavin Haynes, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, says: “Investment trusts tend to be more volatile because they are daily traded and will fully reflect the future values of the underlying assets.” He believes there is likely to be another round of pent-up selling when all of the open-ended funds allow trading again. To date only a handful of open-ended funds have re-opened their doors.

There is also the problem of dividends. Many commercial property funds have cut their dividends, by around 50%. Given that many investors use commercial property funds as a source of diversifying income, this has been a nasty shock.

Those funds with high retail holdings have been hardest hit. Investment bank Berenberg recently downgraded the Capital & Regional REIT (LSE:CAL), which has a portfolio of regional shopping centres, believing its problems to be “almost insurmountable”. Retail property giant Intu collapsed into administration in June 2020.

So far, so gloomy. However, it is important to point out that some parts of the commercial property market have been more resilient. Specialist property trusts focusing on growing segments have, in some cases, been beneficiaries of the pandemic.

Thomas McMahon, senior analyst at Kepler Partners, says: “Healthcare, residential and logistics have seen more resilient income. The first two have largely government-backed revenues, while the final has benefited from the shift to online retailing and the ability of much industrial activity to run through the pandemic. In the care home REITs, investors received a double whammy: wide discounts in March and April have closed, while income has been maintained, so those who bought into weakness have had a good year.”