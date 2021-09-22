Long-term borrowings: a key advantage for investment trusts

As Scottish Mortgage locks in debt at low levels ahead of possible interest rate hikes, we put investment trust gearing under the spotlight.

Interest rates have bumped along at less than 1% since they were cut to 0.5% during the depths of the financial crisis in March 2009, before falling to an all-time low of 0.1% 11 years later as coronavirus hit.

Now, the Bank of England has forewarned of a modest increase in interest rates next year as the reopening of the economy drives the fastest six-month rise in inflation in a decade.

Investment trust boards are planning ahead. Baillie Gifford’s £20 billion Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), the largest investment trust and top-performing global equities trust across time horizons ranging from one year to 20 years, has locked in debt at among the lowest rates achieved by investment trusts for sterling-denominated debt.

In August, it issued £200 million of debt through two private placement notes – a 15-year note for £100 million with a fixed coupon of 2.03% and a 25-year note for £100 million with a fixed coupon of 2.3%.

Other boards have recently secured borrowing at low levels far into the future and protected against possible future rate rises.

In early September, Mercantile (LSE:MRC), a UK mid-cap trust run by JP Morgan, raised £150 million of long-term debt split between 20, 30 and 40-year maturities at rates of 1.98%, 2.05% and 1.77%, respectively.

In July, Bankers (LSE:BNKR), a global equities trust in the Janus Henderson stable, issued £37 million in 24-year notes at a fixed rate of 2.28% and €44 million (£37.8 million) in 20-year notes at a fixed rate of 1.67%.

But why do investment trusts issue debt and what does it mean for shareholders?

Enhance returns

The ability to issue long-term debt through what is known as ‘gearing’ is a differentiating feature of investment trusts. The main reason they do so is to enhance shareholder returns by borrowing money to invest alongside shareholder capital in the expectation that investment returns will exceed the cost of borrowing.

“I don’t think shareholders in any investment trust that fixes borrowings at today’s interest rates will be regretting it in the years ahead – quite the contrary,” says John Newlands, founder of Newlands Fund Research, who has been covering the investment trust sector since the 1990s.

“If a trust’s board believes its managers can produce positive total returns of even a puny 5% per annum over a seven-to-10-year cycle, locking borrowings in more cheaply than that makes huge sense.

“Go for it, I say, and reverse the effects of what many trusts, Scottish Mortgage and F&C (LSE:FCIT) included, did when rates were at the opposite end of the cycle. In the early 1990s, as gilt yields blasted north of 15%, numerous trusts locked in at double-digit coupons for 20-years plus. They then spent the next two decades wincing as rates fell and fell and fell. It’s the right way round to fix those rates this time.”

Japan trusts making active use of gearing at present

Trusts in the Japan sector are using gearing very actively (an average of 14%). While gearing reflects the bullishness of managers who have benefited from a recent upswing in Japanese equities, it is more a reflection of the ultra-low interest rates yen borrowers can access, says David Johnson, an analyst at Kepler Trust Intelligence.

He gives the example of JPMorgan Japanese (LSE:JFJ), which has net gearing of 13% accomplished through a blend of structural debt and bank lending, with the structural element issued with a weighted average interest rate of 1.1%.

“Given that JFJ has been one of the best-performing Japanese equity trusts over the long term, the cost drag of its structural gearing is minimal,” he adds.