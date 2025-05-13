Market snapshot: stocks price in relief at progress on trade talks
Some rare good news on US trade talks, most specifically with China, has given investors hope that things can only get better from here. ii's head of markets has the latest from around the world.
13th May 2025 08:31
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
A palpable sense of relief sent markets surging higher in the US, with the benchmark S&P500 all but erasing its losses for the year as a whole.
Indeed, since the April lows at the depth of the tariff trauma, the index has soared by more than 20%, while the technology sector also felt the benefit of renewed investor interest.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
Stocks with a stronger Chinese focus had a whirlwind session which sent the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) higher by 6.75% and 6.3% respectively, while Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) added over 8% and Dell Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class C (NYSE:DELL) just under 8% as the reliance on supply chains from Asia had a welcome reprieve.
The relief extended to other asset classes, with Treasury yields rising as the odds of recession receded, which in turn boosted the beleaguered smaller cap Russell 2000 index, which added more than 3%, reducing its year to date losses to just over 6%. The search for risk-on assets also saw the gold price take a breather, while oil showed some spirit on hopes of renewed demand.
Of course, the developments between the US and China mark a brief hiatus rather than a resolution. Even at the reduced levels, tariffs remain higher than before and it remains to be seen whether the damage which has already been wrought will have longer-term and even permanent implications for the reputation of the US both domestically and indeed globally.
In addition, there are also likely to have been more immediate consequences as consumers may have retrenched and as companies have been hamstrung in making investment decisions based on what has been an extremely murky outlook.
- 10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 9 May 2025
- Insider: FTSE 100 chief nets millions from share sale
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
For the moment, it seems that the depths of tariff despair have passed. The details of any ensuing trade deals are yet to emerge, but a base for the direction of travel appears to be in place. As such, the main indices look rather healthier than has been the case over recent months and in the year to date the Dow Jones and S&P500 are down by just 0.3% and 0.6% respectively, while the decline of 3.1% for the Nasdaq follows a rally of almost 18% since its April lows.
Asian markets, which had already had the opportunity to react to the news the previous day, saw gains which were tempered overnight, with investors still aware of the potential for further swift policy changes from the White House. Even so, there were pockets of hope with the Nikkei 225 rebounding as a read across from the Chinese de-escalation and with a recovery in pharmaceutical stocks adding further support.
In the UK, attention switched to domestic matters, with a number of economic updates which continue to show a nuanced picture. Retail sales were a highlight with an increase of 7% annually in April, although this was in part due to the timing of Easter and could also have been the result of some purchases being brought forward in view of the potentially dour days to come.
A similar question mark arose as the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% with the number of job vacancies declining. Growth in wages came in at 5.6%, still ahead of inflation but a slower rate, all of which will influence the Bank of England in its decisions as to the speed and depth of any further interest rate cuts in the months ahead.
- Everything you need to know about money market funds
- Shares for the future: this stock’s dropped out of my top 10
- Possibly the best disappointment trade right now
The wider market struggled for direction at the open, with a broker upgrade lifting Entain (LSE:ENT) to the top of the risers board, whereas an earnings miss at DCC (LSE:DCC) sent those shares in the opposite direction, despite an increase in shareholder returns largely resulting from the sale of its Healthcare business.
Elsewhere, the more domestically focused FTSE250 continued its recent recovery to regain positive status for the year, now eking out a cumulative 0.2% gain. The premier FTSE100 meanwhile flitted around the flatline, although a gain of 5.3% so far this year and an average dividend yield of 3.5% across the index continue to provide a particular temptation for investors on a total return basis.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.