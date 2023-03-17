Interactive Investor

Must read: markets regain ground, oil prices, First Republic Bank

17th March 2023 08:52

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Our head of investment rounds up the morning's big news.

GLOBAL MARKETS 

European markets have opened higher, with oil giants like Shell (LSE:SHEL) and BP (LSE:BP.) at the top of the FTSE 100 thanks to strengthening oil prices.

Focus turns to the latest euro area inflation data at 10am which is expected to remain at around 8.5%, a day after the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points despite the market turmoil.

Overnight in Asia markets closed higher, with the Hang Seng leading the gains up by more than 1.6%. After a strong finish on Wall Street with the tech-heavy Nasdaq closing up almost 2.5%, US futures are pointing to a higher open as markets attempt to regain ground after the last week’s volatility.

OIL

Oil is rebounding but is on track for its biggest weekly decline of 2023. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister met with Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak to discuss the volatility in the oil markets and OPEC+’s commitment to balancing the market. The Swiss National Bank’s intervention to provide a lifeline to Credit Suisse, which lifted financial markets, also helped to buoy oil prices amid a diminished risk of financial contagion and a significant economic impact.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 

The largest Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have grouped together to provide $30 billion for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to support the bank and help stem wider financial contagion.

The stock surged 10% yesterday but is still down 50% over the past five trading days. Pre-market the stock is reversing gains, shedding around 10%, suggesting the package does not go far enough to alleviate the risks. Plus First Republic announced plans to suspend its dividend, with the reduced investor pay out also weighing on shares. 

Following the demise of Silicon Valley Bank there have been worries that First Republic could be next. Turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG (SIX:CSGN) has added to the sense of unease within the banking sector. Over the past week banks have borrowed $300 billion from the Federal Reserve, around half of which was for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Market snapshot: a more positive frame of mind for now 

36 minutes ago

Ian Cowie: the investment trusts in ISA millionaire club

about 23 hours ago

The 2023 line-up of ‘next generation’ trust dividend heroes

about 21 hours ago

Why Warren Buffett loves a stock market crash

about 18 hours ago

Three things that will determine future of global banking sector

about 21 hours ago

Budget 2023: here’s how and why pension rules are changing

2 days ago

Bank stock suspensions spread fear across financial markets

2 days ago

10 low-volatility shares are a safer option for your ISA

2 days ago

Investment trust ISA ideas for young, middle-aged and retired investors

2 days ago

Seven reasons to consider selling your ISA fund

3 days ago