Must read: slew of earnings including Reckitt and Kering
Our head of investment rounds up the morning's big news.
GLOBAL MARKETS
European markets have opened lower with earnings taking centre stage. In terms of the banks, reports have been mixed with investors cheering Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA:DBK), which reported better-than-expected quarterly net profit, while they are struggling to get excited by updates from Banco Santander SA (LSE:BNC) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY).
- Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts
Plans for government stimulus in China provided a slight boost to its equities overnight in an otherwise mixed session across Asia.
Last night, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported forecast-topping sales, lifting shares after hours, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) fell sharply after its quarterly cloud revenue figure fell short of expectations. Focus shifts to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)’ earnings in the tech sector later today.
- Lloyds Bank upbeat but possible turbulence makes investors nervous
- Stockwatch: a share for experienced speculators
RECKITT
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT) reported third quarter like-for-like net sales growth of 3.4% missing analysts’ expectations for growth of 3.7%. Its hygiene and heath divisions outperformed, while revenue in nutrition dragged on its performance. The consumer goods giant behind brands such as Dettol and Nurofen said that it is imminently beginning a £1 billion share buyback programme over the next 12 months and said that it is on track to deliver its full-year targets. This is the first set of results under new CEO Kris Licht, who took over the top job at the start of October.
Competitor supply issues in nutrition provided a temporary benefit last year and therefore resulted in tough year-on-year comparables this year. Plus, Reckitt also struggled with unfavourable currency swings and small negative net M&A impact. While Reckitt has been raising prices to offset its inflationary cost pressures, group volumes declined by 4.1% year-on-year highlighting the fact that consumers are having to spend more to obtain fewer goods. But Reckitt said it has “started to see pricing level off”.
Consumers have also been trading down from branded household goods to cheaper, unlabelled alternatives, at the expense of the consumer goods companies such as Reckitt and Unilever (LSE:ULVR).
Shares in Reckitt are under pressure today and are roughly unchanged year-to-date. However, before today, they had been rebounding over the last month as investors increasingly turn towards defensive sectors such as consumer staples to shelter from the macroeconomic storm clouds and elevated bond yields.
KERING
Kering SA (EURONEXT:KER) reported a 9% slumped in third-quarter revenue to 4.46 billion euros, sharply below analysts’ expectations for a drop of 6%, sending shares into the red. Gucci, which is responsible for around half of Kering’s sales reported a 7% slump in comparable revenue to 2.22 billion euros, while Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta reported declines of 12% and 7% respectively.
While Gucci has been extremely popular in recent years, like all fashion trends, they come and go, and the fickle fashionistas have been moving beyond Gucci lately in the hunt for the latest hot brand, weighing on Gucci’s sales. Once a luxury brand’s proliferation becomes too widespread, it loses its allure and demand can quickly fade. CEO Jean-Marc Duplaix said that he’s trying to shift the brand to become more upmarket once again. Gucci appointed a new creative director this year to try to kickstart a revival and change in direction.
Kering’s quarterly performance echoes that of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EURONEXT:MC) with both luxury brands grappling with weakness in demand amid the sluggish global growth backdrop with a softening consumer stateside and as China’s post-Covid release of pent-up demand fades. While luxury was certainly the place to be for investors at the start of the year, the sector’s allure has been fading with shares in Kering shedding over 30% in the past six months and LVMH down over 20%.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks