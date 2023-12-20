My saving and investing goals for 2024

I’m not big on new year’s resolutions – usually because I throw the towel in well before quitters’ day arrives (which is 17 January next year, in case you’re wondering). But at the same time, I find January is a timely juncture to examine where I stand in relation to my financial goals.

Some tasks are an annual affair. Every year I take the time to check under the bonnet of my portfolio to make sure I’m still invested in the right things for each goal, review my fees and charges, and get my tax affairs in order.

But the planning process often involves setting new objectives, and giving extra attention to existing ones, particularly those which may have drifted off track.

So, with the new year fast approaching, here are the short, medium, and long-term goals that I aim to move closer towards in 2024. As always, it’s a bit of a balancing act. Allocating sufficient funds towards each goal without compromising the others is often the trickiest part.

Short term: move property and update will

I’ve lived in my current home for five years and recently decided it’s time to up sticks. I’m located in zone 2, central London, which is great for convenience but not so great for space – you don’t get much for your money round here.

As I’m sure many of you have found, moving home isn’t cheap. From stamp duty and valuations to mortgage advice and estate agent fees, costs can mount up quickly. It’s therefore imperative that I have sufficient savings when the time comes.

Given my short time frame, this money must be easily accessible and capital secure. The stock market offers the best prospect for long-term returns but for more immediate goals shares are a dicey approach. If markets tumble next year, my house-moving pot could diminish, and might not have enough time to recover.

I’m reluctant to dip into my stocks and shares ISA (as I need it for goal two - below) so have plumped up my savings over past 12 months to make sure I have enough to foot moving costs, and also keep enough spare to cover six months’ expenditure for future emergencies.

I must also factor in that higher interest rates mean my mortgage costs will inevitably rise. Hopefully interest rates will be lower in two to three years’ time, so I’m wary about fixing for too long. One of the big decisions is whether to secure a fixed or variable rate. If interest rates do fall sharply, the latter might be the best bet. But, as always, it’s a gamble, and my finances could suffer if I get things wrong.

Something else I really need to do is update my will. It’s been almost a decade since I made one, and my circumstances have changed dramatically since. Either making a new will or updating my current one will ensure my assets are distributed in line with my wishes should the worst happen to me.