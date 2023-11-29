Seven steps to get ahead of chancellor’s ‘pension pot for life’

Keeping on top of your retirement savings isn’t the easiest task at times, as anyone who’s frequently changed jobs may have found. Every time you switch employer, you’re enrolled on to a pension scheme, increasing the risk of savings being misplaced, neglected, or even lost.

However, a significant development last week aims to solve this growing problem. In a potentially groundbreaking shake-up to the retirement landscape, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn Statement that the government will consult on a “pension pot for life”.

Put simply, this would allow you to ask your employer to pay into a pension of your choice, instead of being forced to join your company’s scheme.

The concept of a “pot for life” has obvious upsides. It would ease the administrative headache that comes with maintaining multiple pensions and give you more control over how and where your savings are invested.

But the details are wafer thin at this stage, plus there’s no guarantee the policy will see the light of day. Even if rubber-stamped by the government, it may take several years before the existing workplace regime is overhauled and replaced.

In the meantime, whether the project comes to fruition or not, it’s important to engage with your current retirement savings now to make sure they’re in the best shape. Here are seven steps to steer you in the right direction while we wait to learn more.

1) Track down lost or misplaced pensions

From age 18 to 24, people change jobs 5.7 times on average, and roughly 11 times throughout their career. This helps to explain why some three million pension pots, collectively worth a staggering £27 billion, are lost or unclaimed.

While the “pension pot for life” would reduce this problem in the future, tracking down those that are currently in the ether still rests on your shoulders. The pensions dashboard - which will enable you to view all your pensions in one place - will prove a big help on this front once it’s launched in three years’ time.

I recognise that hunting for lost pensions might be a chore, but it’s worth the effort. What’s more, some pots might be bigger than you assume, especially older ones that have had many years to grow.

2) Consolidate existing plans (if it makes sense)

Merging various pensions in a single plan can bring several benefits. It can make keeping track of your savings far easier, enable you to adjust your investment strategy periodically, and you could also save on costs; particularly if you use a flat-fee provider where annual platform charges are the same no matter the size of your pot. Lower fees mean you get to keep more of the money you make.

You should, however, tread carefully when seeking to bring several pensions under one roof. In some cases, transferring out of old schemes might make things simpler, but could be costly.

For instance, if existing pensions have valuable guarantees, such as those offered by defined benefit (DB) schemes or old-style retirement annuity contracts, it’s often best to stay put.

As pension consolidation can be a delicate area, with severe penalties for making the wrong choice, it can be worth taking professional advice.

3) Review your investment strategy

Selecting the right investments at the right time is key when saving for later life.

As a rule of thumb, the longer your investment time frame, the more risk you can afford to take. But as you approach retirement, your capacity to bear investment losses may reduce, and so a more balanced investment strategy may be more appropriate.

For instance, if retirement is several decades away, hefty weightings towards bonds instead of shares can stymie your pot’s growth potential at the time when you need it most. A lack of regional or sector diversification can also harm returns.

With pensions from previous employers, the investments you chose at the time, which could well be the scheme’s default fund, might not be the best option. Take the time to review where your money is invested and make changes if necessary.