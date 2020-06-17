My search for a truly ethical fund for my pension and Isa

Like many people, Victor Smart wanted to take responsibility for the choice of businesses his money helps finance. Here, he shares the lessons from his quest to align his ethical principles with his investments.

I was galvanised into making my first environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment by the realisation that I had a pot of pension cash which, for all I knew, was invested in coal production, online gambling or worse. And, like many people, I had recently come to feel that I really should take responsibility for the choice of businesses my money is helping to finance.

The cash was sitting in a company pension scheme, in a fund administered by Standard Life. The trustees for the company scheme provide a list of 10 funds for members to choose from. When I checked, only one offered anything putting values above value, so choosing was easy. It took me less than three minutes on the website to transfer all my investment into the Standard Life Ethical pension fund.

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Exploring

Then I started to explore where my money has ended up. I had only a vague idea of what sort of companies I expected to find. My personal predilection would probably have been for firms that are trying to slow the degradation of the environment; plus enterprises that in some small way might nudge us away from the current paradigm of capitalism, where power seems to lie with a few dominant firms, and where there is too much short-sightedness.

In the jargon, this makes me an impact investor – someone who doesn’t just want to finance mainstream business behaving ethically in a narrow sense, but seeks to help businesses do some good and move away from our current unsustainable model of capitalism.

So what did I discover? At the top of the list of the Standard Life Ethical pension fund is Bellway Homes, the big UK housebuilder, building everything from one-bed flats to “penthouses and prestigious executive houses”. Nothing too worrying here, although the group does emit thousands of tons of CO2 per year, and I wonder how sustainable it is for the few to live in penthouses and posh homes.

But it was the firm second on the list of holdings which startled me: retailer Boohoo. My impression is that Boohoo is a byword for the wastefulness of the fast-fashion industry; its business model has been widely criticised as unsustainable.

Further down the top-10 holdings is Fevertree, maker of premium-priced mixer drinks. Ninth on the list is a company I had not heard of called Grafton. Grafton, it turns out, is principally a builders-merchant business – but, significantly, it also owns Britain’s largest manufacturer of silo-based mortar for use in construction projects. A quick glance at its annual report discloses that Grafton’s C02 emissions per million pounds of revenue were 31.4 tonnes in 2019. And the firm has revenues of more than £2.5 billion. Go figure, as they say.

Standard Life ethical pension fund top holdings

Stock Sector % portfolio Bellway Housebuilder 2 Boohoo Group Retailer 1.6 Howden Retailer 1.5 Polypipe Construction 1.5 Aveva Software & computer services 1.4 Kainos Software & computer services 1.4 Prudential Life insurance 1.2 Fevertree Beverages 1.1 Grafton Support services 1 Bodycote Engineering 1 Top 10 13.7

Sustainable choice?

Standard Life responds that as a long-term investor in Boohoo, it has “worked closely with the company to improve their overall sustainability strategy.” It adds that the fashion retailer has built a new sustainability team focused on long-term strategy, covering its environmental impact, labour management improvements and greater transparency of its supply chain. Grafton, meanwhile, has over the past five years reduced emissions by nearly a quarter.

Since my pension trustees offer me no other ‘ethical’ alternative, I remain invested in this fund. But given a choice I would certainly opt for a rather different portfolio – something greener and maybe something that would move us towards a newer, more caring type of capitalism.

Chastened, I now turned to more promising territory in pursuit of something more in tune with my values. I headed for Triodos Bank, a company which signals virtue with a megaphone and talks happily of its investors being “part of a movement for change”. Indeed, it states: “The organisations we finance all believe in a fairer and better world, and want to make a positive and lasting impact on society, culture or the environment.”

I glanced first at the firm’s Global Equities Impact fund, invested in large companies. Once again perusal of the principal holdings was an eye-opener: included are global property firm Jones Lang LaSalle alongside Starbucks and Walt Disney. Big corporates like these may be signed up to ethical behaviours, but they are still very much driven by shareholder value. Walt Disney, for example, is embroiled in a row about furloughing more than 100,000 employees while keeping its executive compensation package.

Triodos argues that if large multinational companies begin to move in a more sustainable direction – even one step at a time – the wider impact on society and the environment will be significant. “Active stewardship is a key part of our impact investment strategy – we regularly engage in dialogue and other feedback loops with these companies to positively influence their business.”