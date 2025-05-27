Nvidia results preview: how much bad news is in the price?

The re-acceleration potential of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been highlighted by a Wall Street bank after it said that headwinds in tomorrow night’s quarterly results are “well telegraphed”. On the eve of first-quarter figures to the end of April, Morgan Stanley reiterated a 20%-plus upside for shares to $160 as its top pick in the semiconductor sector. Invest with ii: Most-traded US Stocks | Buying US Shares in UK ISA | Cashback Offers Having initially been one of the worst-hit stocks of the Trump administration, Nvidia is back near where it started the year for a $3.3 trillion (£2.4 trillion) valuation second only to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). That follows a 40% recovery from the post-tariff lows seen in April, albeit a performance that has kept the Magnificent Seven stock within the range it has traded for over a year. That’s in contrast to the upward momentum of the two previous years, when Nvidia delivered several shock-and-awe quarters of forecast-beating results.

