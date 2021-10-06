Oil rally is chance to trouser profits at this top 100 company

Up 160% in under a year, and with the world becoming a greener place, there is a strong argument for taking some money off the table at the $100bn giant.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance The price is admittedly a bit on the high side and the field yields high carbon oil, the type that European producers are moving away from as environment campaigners demand greener energy. However, at least the field is in production so there is an immediate revenue flow. In addition, adding this acquisition to Conoco’s existing acreage will allow a more efficient and therefore less expensive extraction of oil. At the same time. Conoco is cleverly exploiting interest in its oilfields outside the US to sell off its international assets from a position of strength rather than conducting a fire sale. Five things investors must know about Britain’s energy crisis

Share prices in the sector have on the whole fully recovered from the big dip suffered during the first three months of 2020. Conoco slumped from $65 to $25 but those brave enough to buy at the bottom have seen their holding bounce back to $72. After an increase in the dividend at the end of September the yield is 2.4%, but the price/earnings ratio of 63 is pretty demanding. A lot is riding on the Permian acquisition. Hobson's choice: the long-term problems facing oil producers in an increasingly environmental-conscious world will not go away, and there is also the fear that production will be stepped up either within or outside OPEC. The current Conoco share price is an opportunity to take profits. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

