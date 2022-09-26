Our new fund purchase even as markets fall

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Unfortunately, global markets have had a tough year and September is not providing any relief.

As of the end of last week, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 3.6% since the beginning of the month and the FTSE 250 was down 5.7%. The US indices have done even worse. The Nasdaq has fallen by 8.0%. The year-to-date figures also make uncomfortable reading.

Stock Market Indices 2020 Index Jan, Feb, March April, May, June July Aug 1st Sept to 24th Sept Year -to-date FTSE 100 1.8% -4.6% 3.5% -1.9% -3.6% -5.0% FTSE 250 -9.9% -11.8% 8.0% -5.5% -5.7% -23.5% Dow Jones Ind Ave -4.6% -11.3% 6.7% -4.1% -6.1% -18.6% S&P 500 -4.9% -16.4% 9.1% -4.2% -6.6% -22.5% NASDAQ -9.1% -22.4% 12.3% -4.6% -8.0% -30.5% DAX -9.3% -11.3% 5.5% -4.8% -4.3% -22.7% CAC40 -6.9% -11.1% 8.9% -5.0% -5.6% -19.1% Nikkei 225 -3.4% -5.1% 5.3% 1.0% -3.3% -5.7% Hang Seng -6.0% -0.6% -7.8% -1.0% -10.1% -23.4% Shanghai Composite -10.6% 4.5% -4.3% -1.6% -3.6% -15.1% Sensex 0.5% -9.5% 8.6% 3.4% -2.4% -0.3% Ibovespa 14.5% -17.9% 4.7% 6.2% 2.0% 6.6%

Data source: Morningstar

When economies all around the world are struggling, it is not surprising that most sectors are also having a difficult time and less than 5% of the funds that we monitor have gone up in the last four weeks.

The best-performing index in the table above is the Brazilian Ibovespa. It is the only one showing a gain in September and it is also up over the year. A couple of weeks ago, I published a table of the best-performing funds in August and at the top of the list were Liontrust Latin America, abrdn Latin American, and CT Latin America.

The next best index is the Indian Sensex, which is down over the year, but only by 0.3%. There were three funds from the India/Indian Subcontinent sector that also made it into our top 10 funds in August: Liontrust India, Stewart Investors India Subcontinent, and Jupiter India.

They had a poor start to the year, rallied during March and April, but then went back down again in May and the beginning of June. However, since mid-June they have performed well.