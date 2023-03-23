Pension stealth tax axed...but here’s how fiscal drag is hitting your pocket

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raised hopes for investors last week by scrapping the lifetime allowance. But for millions, life is a drag... a fiscal drag. A week on from the Spring Statement, Kyle explains how one stealth tax had already been replaced with another. Alice Guy is in the studio to do the sums, explain what a fiscal drag is and help you navigate it.

