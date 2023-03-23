Pension stealth tax axed...but here’s how fiscal drag is hitting your pocket
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raised hopes for investors last week by scrapping the lifetime allowance. But for millions, life is a drag... a fiscal drag. A week on from the Spring Statement, Kyle explains how one stealth tax had already been replaced with another. Alice Guy is in the studio to do the sums, explain what a fiscal drag is and help you navigate it.
Learn with ii: Stocks & Shares ISA Explained | Top ISA Funds | ISA Offers & Cashback
Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks