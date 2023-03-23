Interactive Investor

Pension stealth tax axed...but here’s how fiscal drag is hitting your pocket

23rd March 2023 09:01

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raised hopes for investors last week by scrapping the lifetime allowance. But for millions, life is a drag... a fiscal drag. A week on from the Spring Statement, Kyle explains how one stealth tax had already been replaced with another. Alice Guy is in the studio to do the sums, explain what a fiscal drag is and help you navigate it.

Learn with ii: Stocks & Shares ISA Explained | Top ISA Funds | ISA Offers & Cashback

Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Market snapshot: growth fears and banks trigger fresh selling

39 minutes ago

Day in the life of a fund manager: abrdn’s Thomas Moore

about 22 hours ago

10 cheap growth shares for bullish investors

about 21 hours ago

The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

about 22 hours ago

Property stocks demolished by this vote of no confidence

about 20 hours ago

Stockwatch: bonds, equities or cash – my investing tactics

2 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: March 2023

about 22 hours ago

The 20 most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers in 2023

2 days ago

Favourite FTSE 100 mining shares and ones to sell

2 days ago

Insider: directors buy this resilient best stock idea for 2023

3 days ago