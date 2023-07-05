Poorer pensioners caught in terrifying financial struggle

interactive investor comments on the Age UK cost of living report, “Tackling the cost-of-living crisis: what the government must do”.

Alice Guy, Head of Pensions and Savings at interactive investor says: “The last few years have been terrifying financial struggle for many older people, who are often facing health problems and have limited scope to increase their income.

“Many pensioners have no resources beyond the state pension. Pension auto-enrolment only started in 2012, and many of today’s pensioners worked for over 40 years with no private pension to show for it.

“Many older pensioners also receive a lower state pension because a different system was in place before 2016, meaning they receive a maximum of £156 each week rather than £203 each week with the new state pension. Many pensioners also had gaps in their National Insurance record and therefore aren’t receiving the full state pension.

“The cruel reality of the cost-of-living crisis is that many older people are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.

“The truth is the state pension is simply not enough to meet many pensioners’ needs. The full state pension is only £203 per week, but the average pensioner household aged 65-74 spent £455 per week in March 2022, leaving a gaping hole between many pensioners’ costs and income.”

Here are some steps poorer pensioners can take if they’re struggling with their finances:

Alice’s tips: