Private Investor Index: ii customers beat professional investors in 2021

Figures show that customers are ahead of major UK indices over two years.

interactive investor’s youngest investors (18-24-year-olds) enjoyed the highest returns over the two-year period, while older customers (65+) performed the best in 2021

The wealthy (£1m+ accounts) have outperformed all other asset bands over all time periods covered, and are up 23.4% over 2 years (9 percentage points ahead of average ii customer)

interactive investor is the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, approaching £55 billion assets under administration. Its Private Investor Performance index, updated quarterly, is a barometer of how investors are faring, whatever the economic backdrop.

With data now going back two years, the index charts interactive investor’s customer performance data, in median average terms*, since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the UK.

But first, to the past year: the 65+ age category was the best-performing interactive investor age category in 2021, returning 14.6% compared to 13.8% for the average ii customer.

Older customers were likely boosted by more direct equity exposure. Either way, both cohorts beat professional investors hands down, with the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector up 11% - well behind the 13.8% for the average ii customer.

But the major UK indices were hard to top, bouncing back from the lows of 2020. The FTSE All-Share and FTSE 100 were up 18.3% and 18.4% respectively in 2021, and the FTSE World Index was up 22.1%.

Young guns go for it

Over the full two-year period, younger investors have enjoyed the highest returns, with 18-24-year-olds leading the pack, up 22.8%, with 25-34 and 35-44-year-olds not far behind. The secret sauce appears to have been a higher-than-average allocation to investment trusts.

The average interactive investor customer portfolio, in median average terms, returned 14.5% over the past two years that has coincided with the pandemic. This lags the Investment Association’s (IA) Mixed Investment 40-85% shares sector (17.2%) and of the FTSE World Index (37.6%) over the same period. However, it beats the return of the FTSE All-Share (6.7%) and the FTSE 100 (4.8%), over two years.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “It’s encouraging to see that our customers have managed to navigate the ongoing market uncertainty since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Over the 24 months of data collected, our customers have outperformed both the FTSE 100 and FTSE All-Share, and our younger investors have demonstrated a particularly impressive performance, helping to pave the way for their longer-term financial security.

“Now that we have two years of data, we have a much fuller picture of how our customers have been faring, and even thriving, in what have been challenging conditions for many.”

Young investors lead the way

Private investors in the youngest category, 18–24-year-olds, significantly outperformed their older counterparts over the 24-month period, returning 22.8%. Their higher-than-average investment trust exposure continues to serve them well to date (34% versus an overall average of 23%).

This was closely followed by the 25-34 age group, which returned 20.0% over the same period, and 35-44-year-olds (up 19.2%).

Older investors (65+), by comparison, returned 12.3% over two years, but fared better than younger investors in Q4 alone – returning 2.8%, compared to 2.3% (investors in the 18-24 category).