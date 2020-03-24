Prudential, Carnival, Shell and BP shares in double-digit surge

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The rally helped to deflect investor attention from the near lock-down now affecting London-listed retailers and housebuilders, as well as the first of the economic indicators to reveal the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The purchasing managers' survey for March slumped to 37.1 in March, compared with 53 in February, with the situation set to get much worse once Friday's closure of all pubs and restaurants and today's ban on non-essential movement have been taken into account.

Much of this disruption, however, appears to have been factored in by investors, with Morgan Stanley today wondering whether markets are close to “peak uncertainty”.

The mood helped the price of a barrel of Brent crude rise 5%, having fallen as much as 60% in the year-to-date due to coronavirus and the OPEC and Russia production stand-off.

That provided a much-needed boost for Royal Dutch Shell, which has been the subject of heavy selling on fears that its prized dividend might be in jeopardy. Those worries have been reflected in a historical dividend yield now in the region of 15%.

Shell attempted yesterday to ease these concerns by announcing a series of measures to safeguard cash flows, including a reduction in operating costs and capital expenditure. It's also suspending its US$25 billion share buyback plan.

Shell's “B” shares were up 13%, with rival BP not far behind following an increase of 12%. Among other commodity-based stocks, precious metals miner Polymetal International surged 14% after gold prices rallied on the back of the Federal Reserve's pledge on bottomless quantitative easing.