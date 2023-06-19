£50 trading credit offer for new ii Trading Account and ISA customers

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, is ushering in the summer with a trading offer for new customers, which will last straight through to the end of the year. Terms and conditions apply.

New customers who open a Trading Account and/or a Stocks and Shares ISA on the ii platform before 31 July 2023 will receive £50 of free trading credits, with any unused trading credits expiring at midnight on 29 December 2023.

The offer is equivalent to eight free trades on ii’s Investor and Investor Essentials price plans, and 12 free trades on ii’s premium price plan, Super Investor. Chosen carefully, that’s enough to build a well-diversified portfolio covering all the major asset classes, such as shares, funds, ETFs, investment trusts and alternatives.

Customers in ii’s Investor and Super Investor price plans will also continue to receive their monthly free trading credit, which expires at the end of each month.

The offer applies to new customers who open a Trading Account and/or Stock and Shares ISA with ii’s Investor Essentials, Investor and Super Investor price plans.

The limited offer will be eye-catching for new ‘Investor Essentials’ customers. That’s because outside of this offer, Investor Essentials does not come with free credits due to the lower £4.99 monthly fee. That make it particularly good value for ii’s free monthly investing service, but less so for frequent traders.

A reminder of ii’s investor plans

Investor Essentials plan : £4.99 a month. Our lowest-cost plan for those investing up to £30,000. Includes free regular investing. UK and US trades are £5.99, and other international trades are £19.99.

: £4.99 a month. Our lowest-cost plan for those investing up to £30,000. Includes free regular investing. UK and US trades are £5.99, and other international trades are £19.99. Investor plan : £9.99 a month. Our most popular plan. Includes free regular investing and your first trade free every month. Add as many free Junior ISAs as you have children. Additional UK and US trades are £5.99 and other international trades are £19.99.

: £9.99 a month. Our most popular plan. Includes free regular investing and your first trade free every month. Add as many free Junior ISAs as you have children. Additional UK and US trades are £5.99 and other international trades are £19.99. Super Investor plan: £19.99 a month. For our lowest trading fees, and your first two trades free each month. Includes free regular investing. UK and US trades only £3.99, and other international trades are £5.99 per month.

This offer does not apply to ii’s Pension Builder or SIPP product.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment, interactive investor, says: “This offer means new customers can get between eight to 12 free trades. Chosen carefully, that’s enough to build a well-diversified portfolio covering all the major asset classes, such as shares, funds, investment trusts, ETFs and alternatives. That’s a relatively straightforward number of holdings for people to manage, but experienced investors may well be comfortable with more.

“Whatever your approach, once your individual holdings account for 2% or less of your portfolio, they aren’t adding much to your investment strategy. And holdings less than 2% can definitely be worth a potential rethink. The beauty of a free trade is that they apply to sells as well as buys, and they can also be great for rebalancing purposes.”

Trading credits can be used to offset commission for all real time trades; to buy or sell shares, funds, bonds, gilts, ETFs and for automated trades such as dividend reinvestments. Trading credits cannot be used to offset the additional charges for extended settlement or telephone trades.

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Whether it is a case of conducting a belated portfolio spring clean, rebalancing or attempting to take advantage of inefficiencies in the stock market, our trading offer allows new customers to make up to 12 trades until the end of the year at no cost.

“While stock market volatility remains elevated because of stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates to combat it, history has shown us that it pays to invest over the long term. Nervous investors can drip-feed investments monthly to help smooth out the inevitable bumps in the market, buying fewer shares when prices are high and more when prices are low – a process known as pound-cost averaging.”