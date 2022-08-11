Record capital gains tax grab: how to reduce your bill

With capital gains tax at its highest level on record, Alice Guy looks at how the tax works and ways to cut your bill.

2020-21 was a record-breaking year for the taxman. Capital gains tax (CGT) raised £14 billion in total, 42% more than the previous year. And more taxpayers footed the bill, 323,000 paying CGT during 2020-21, an increase of 53,000 from 2019-20.

Alex Davies, chief executive of Wealth Club, commented that “this is a steep increase on the amount received in the previous year, which is put down to media speculation about changes to CGT rules, policy changes affecting eligibility for certain reliefs, and also to a lesser extent, an increase in the number of buy-to-let disposals as a result of the change in tax rules”.

How does capital gains tax work?

Capital gains tax is charged on the profit from the sale of shares, investments, second properties and businesses. Each tax year, taxpayers get a CGT annual allowance of £12,300, after which CGT is due. If you don’t use your allowance, it cannot be carried over to the following year.

For example, if you bought a buy-to-let property in 1990 for £100,000 and sold it in 2022 for £450,000, your initial capital gain would be £350,000. Let’s assume you spent £50,000 improving the property by building an extension and £20,000 on legal, estate agent and other fees when you bought and sold the property. Your total capital gain would be £280,000 and your taxable gain would be £267,700 (£280,000 minus £12,300 annual exemption). Assuming you are a higher-rate taxpayer, the tax due would be £74,956 (28% of £267,700).

Capital gains tax traps

Complicated rules mean that it’s possible to become caught in the capital gains tax net unintentionally.

For example, homeowners normally get a CGT exemption for their main home, but they may lose out if they move house and hold on to their old home for more than 18 months. That means if you moved and didn’t sell your house for two years, you might have a CGT charge for the extra six months.

Taxpayers also sometimes forget that gifting an asset is the same as selling it, as far as the taxman is concerned. That means if you gift a rental property to your child, you’ll have a CGT bill to pay on the difference between your selling price (HMRC uses market rate if you gift a property or sell it for less than the market value) and purchase price.

How to minimise capital gains tax

The good news is there are still several steps you can take to minimise your tax bill. Here are some possible ideas: