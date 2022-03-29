10 scenarios where a tax-efficient account is your friend

Having a proper grip on your tax affairs can bring significant rewards. To help, Faith Glasgow explains when you should use them and how.

4) Saving for your child's future Caught between a cost-of-living crisis and market turbulence, it may not feel like the obvious time to set up a regular savings scheme for your child's future. But as with any long-term investment goal, the earlier you're able to start, the longer your money has to grow. Junior ISAs are the obvious choice of tax wrapper. You can pay in up to £9,000 a year and choose between a cash or stocks and shares JISA. Either way, the money grows tax-free and there's no tax to pay when it's eventually accessed by the child (at age 16 for a cash JISA or 18 for the stocks and shares version). However, as Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, comments, with that kind of timescale it makes sense to opt for the potentially higher returns of the stock market-based option. "Cash Junior ISAs are frankly pointless other than as an option for teenagers approaching adulthood who might shortly need to use their pot and therefore want to remove the short-term risk of a sudden loss of value," he says. "Most Junior ISAs are going to be inherently very long term, because they cannot be accessed until the child is 18, so there is ample time for short-term bumps in stock markets to be ironed out." It's an obvious scenario in which more future-facing investments make perfect sense, whether those have an environmental, social, governance (ESG) or climate-change focus, or are tapping into the potential of emerging markets or new technologies likely to be shaping the world of the next generation. 5) Saving for long-term retirement The government has muddied the waters with the introduction of the Lifetime ISA (marketed as a solution for first-time buyers or retirement savers), but if you're focused on saving for your retirement some decades down the line, a pension is generally much the best choice. That's because not only do you get full tax relief on the money you put in, but if it's a workplace pension your employer will also contribute. The minimum contribution into a workplace scheme is a total 8% of your gross salary, of which the employer must pay at least 3%, but many employers are more generous. It amounts to free money going into your retirement pot.



Even if you are paying into a personal pension or SIPP rather than signing up to the workplace scheme, your employer may be willing to make contributions, so do ask. The price payable for generous upfront tax relief is that you cannot access your money until you're at least 55. But inaccessibility makes the whole process easier and more effective for dedicated retirement saving. Once your pension is up and running, your investments can grow and compound over decades. 6) Saving to beat inflation Inflation has been an increasing source of anxiety for people approaching retirement, as their capacity to save is being squeezed by rising living costs just as their pension pots have taken a hit during recent market volatility. As Becky O'Connor, head of pensions at interactive investor, points out, the tax relief perk on pensions could come into its own in this context, as it provides an upfront boost to the value of contributions.

She explains: "For basic-rate taxpayers, contributions get an instant 20% boost in the form of tax relief, so an £80 contribution becomes £100. For higher-rate taxpayers, contributions get 40% tax relief, so a £60 contribution becomes £100. "There is no other tax benefit on an investment vehicle available to the masses that will instantly give you a protective buffer against inflation like this." She suggests that any spare cash you can muster should be channelled into your pension as an inflation-beating measure for the coming years.

7) Saving for a non-taxpayer Even without employer contributions, pensions are generally agreed to be the most generous tax wrapper, simply because the tax relief is provided when you first make your contribution, so the whole lot is invested, grows and produces returns that are reinvested and themselves generate returns – a key investment principle known as compounding. But even if you're not working (or earning under the annual personal allowance, currently £12,750, and therefore not paying income tax), you can still have a stakeholder pension (a simple personal pension plan with a limited choice of funds) and benefit from 20% tax relief on your contributions. In this case, the most you can pay into your pension is £3,600, made up of your contributions of £2,880 and the taxman's contribution of £720. This scenario might be relevant to individuals who are not working but have spare money, or to single-income couples where the earning partner sets up a pension for the non-earner and pays into it on their behalf. 8) Investing if you're worried about breaching the pension lifetime allowance Pensions, as we've seen, are a great way to save for the long term, but there is a limit, known as the lifetime allowance (LTA), to how much you can accumulate in a pension over the years without incurring a swingeing tax penalty. The LTA currently stands at £1,073,100. That may sound like a huge amount, but over the decades higher earners may well be in danger of exceeding it. Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, says that this could include those with pension pots now only half the value of the LTA and 15 or 20 years to go until retirement. Greer gives the example of someone with a pension of £555,300 growing at 5% a year: even without further contributions from employer or employee, it would breach the LTA in 20 years' time (assuming increases in line with inflation after 2026). If you are worried you might find yourself in a similar position, you're perhaps reluctant to keep piling money into your pension at this stage. In which case, what tax-efficient alternatives could you consider? One option is to use venture capital trusts or VCTs. These are a type of specialist investment trust investing mainly in small companies, either unquoted or listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). That's a high-risk part of the market, so investors are compensated with generous tax breaks.

These include 30% income tax relief on investments in new VCT shares up to the value of £200,000 per tax year (dependent on the amount of income tax paid in the year the shares are bought), tax-free dividends and no capital gains tax on profits when the shares are sold. Like pensions, these are long-term investments: to keep the 30% income tax relief, the shares have to be held for at least five years. But if you're an experienced investor looking for pension alternatives and comfortable with the risks attached to start-up companies, it's worth exploring the various types of VCT in more depth. 9) Investing to reduce inheritance tax One problem for wealthier investors is that their ISA will count as part of their estate when they die, and inheritance tax (IHT) could therefore potentially be payable on it. One way to get around this is to use it to hold a portfolio of AIM shares. Most AIM shares qualify for something called business property relief (BPR), which means that after two years of ownership they become exempt from IHT, although you must still own them at death to benefit. (The ones that don't qualify for BPR are typically finance companies and property companies.)

In the meantime, of course, these investments have the potential to grow, with returns sheltered by the ISA from capital gains or income tax. But again they come with a health warning: companies listed on AIM tend to be higher risk than those on the mainstream market. You could build your own ISA portfolio of qualifying AIM shares, or alternatively there are wealth managers running professionally managed portfolios of shares that benefit from IHT relief.

10) Investing for social impact If you'd like to know that your investment is improving the world, and that is a priority for you above maximising returns, there is a tax incentive to encourage you to put your money where your good intentions are.

Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR) is a tax-incentivised scheme for individuals making an investment into an eligible charity or social enterprise - they come in many shapes and sizes. If you invest or make a loan under SITR, then provided you hold your investment for at least three years, you get income tax relief up to 30% of the amount you invest. So, for example, if you lend £1,000 to a social enterprise, the real cost to you is only £700. In addition, capital gains when you sell your holding are tax-free; and you can also defer tax on capital gains from another investment by rolling the money over into a SITR-qualifying investment.