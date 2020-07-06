Reliable income via social infrastructure trusts appeals in uncertain markets

Social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, police stations, bridges and roads plays a critical part in our lives. Most governments are keen to outsource the costs of providing it, and in recent years, the UK and other governments have made extensive use of public-private partnerships (PPP) to do so.

Three of the four social infrastructure investment trusts in operation were formed to invest in concessions to run these PPP-funded facilities, generally after construction was completed. This has enabled them to offer attractive and steadily rising dividends – financed by revenue based predominantly on the availability of those facilities (rather than their, less predictable, use) – with partial inflation linkage funded by government-backed counterparties.

- Investment Trust Awards 2020: Best Infrastructure Trust

Such reliable income has proved so attractive to investors that HICL Infrastructure (HICL) and International Public Partnerships (INPP), which pioneered the sector in 2007, have grown into the fifth- and seventh-largest closed-ended funds quoted on the London Stock Exchange; BBGI, which joined them in 2011, has also won a massive following. Their well-supported dividends look even more appealing in today’s uncertain markets, particularly for those worried about the downward pressure on dividends and dwindling bond returns.

However, it should be noted that the concessions to manage most PPP-funded social infrastructure facilities expire worthless within 25 years or so. This means that medium-term growth in the three trusts’ NAVs per share is likely to be limited at best and liable to fall steeply in the next 20 years or so, unless they can keep raising new money and investing it on equally attractive terms. That could involve investors in a bit more risk, as demonstrated by problems with some of the trusts’ more recent investments.

For their first nine years, HICL and INPP invested almost exclusively in UK PPP/PFI concessions. As a result, their NAV returns were virtually unaffected by the global financial crisis, their dividends grew steadily, they achieved their target annual returns of around 8%, and their shares traded at useful premiums. This meant they could regularly raise substantial additional capital on terms that enhanced their NAVs and which funded the purchase of concessions extending the life of their portfolios.

The situation has changed in the past four years, due to the lack of new PPP/PFI projects in the UK and fierce competition for any secondary opportunities. Both trusts have therefore diversified, exposing themselves to new risks.

Dwindling demand

PPP projects now account for just 72% of HICL’s portfolio, whereas 20% is in demand-based assets such as toll roads in the US and France, and the UK’s HS1 rail link. While HICL’s PPP projects have not suffered in the pandemic, its demand-based assets have, and could continue to do so for up to two years.

As a result of these specific problems, HICL lowered its NAV per share by 4p, having already reduced it by 2.2p due to problems with Affinity Water, which dominates the trust’s 8% exposure to regulated assets and is not expected to pay HICL any dividends for five years. The net result is that the NAV total return for the year to the end of March 2020 was just 1.9%, reducing its annual average since launch to 9%. In addition, it has dropped its commitment to steadily rising dividends and is holding the payment for 2020/21 at 8.25p. There is no guidance for 2022.

Looking ahead, the weighted average remaining life of HICL’s 117 infrastructure assets is 28.5 years, and its returns have a 0.8% positive correlation with inflation*. Following a setback this year, HICL’s cash flow is expected to grow quite strongly until 2032, struggle to hold that level until 2042 and then drop quite rapidly unless contracts are extended or new assets bought in, as seems highly likely.

INPP has also diversified substantially, with UK and international PPP assets down to 18% and 23% of the portfolio respectively. However, its exposure to demand-based assets is largely limited to its stake in a Belgian rail link (9% of assets). Reassuringly, the downside on this front is limited by contractual mitigants, as it is with its stake in the Thames Tideway project (also 9%), where building delays have pushed up costs.