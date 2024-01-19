Richard Beddard: can this small UK firm make it big in America?

Last June, Tristel (LSE:TSTL) received the news shareholders had been waiting for, for more than five years.

It had achieved De Novo clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tristel ULT, a disinfectant used on ultrasound probes.

The protracted approval process was, in part, a result of Tristel’s novelty in the US.

De Novo means “anew”, and the fact that the FDA had never before approved the sale of a similar product, hints at the company’s competitive advantage.

Its disinfectants clean medical devices and surfaces in hospitals. It has two brands, the eponymous Tristel brand, and Cache.

Tristel disinfectants clean small heat-sensitive medical instruments like endoscopes and ultrasound probes, principally used by hospital outpatient departments.

Tristel’s biggest revenue earner is Trio, a three-step wipes system for cleaning, disinfecting, and rinsing instruments. The next biggest is Duo, a foam disinfectant applied with a dry wipe.

The more comprehensive Trio system is favoured in cardiology and Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) departments, where the instruments are more complex. Duo is sufficient for ultrasound and ophthalmology.

This is the business that made the company what it is today, and it was the source of 86% of revenue in the year to June 2023.

Tristel is also establishing Cache for the disinfection of medical surfaces. Cache brought in 9% of revenue, but at a lower gross margin.

The remaining 5% of revenue comes from sales to pharmaceutical companies and vets, which are no longer a strategic focus.

Different kind of disinfectant

Tristel’s success has been built on its proprietary chlorine dioxide chemistry, which the company invented 20 years ago.

It is safe enough to be applied by hand but as effective as the hazardous chemicals used in washing machines. This makes it quicker and easier to clean small instruments and also cheaper, because no machine is required.

Surfaces can be cleaned more effectively because unlike competing disinfectants, Cache is sporicidal. It does not just kill germs, it also kills their spores, which can lay dormant and later germinate.

Tristel and Cache are the only chlorine-dioxide based hospital disinfectants.

Chlorine dioxide is not patentable, but Tristel’s products, the packaging, their delivery and the way the disinfection process is audited, are protected by 142 patents in 32 countries.

Twenty years of know-how, customer relationships, regulatory approvals, device certifications, and endorsements in the scientific literature present a considerable barrier to would-be new entrants.

This uniqueness combined with the fact that disinfectants are vital consumables that are routinely replenished, has delivered profitable growth for many years now.

Tristel says it is the market leader in manual high-level disinfection, in Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Now the FDA has cleared the way for a tilt at the world’s biggest healthcare market, the USA.

How things could pan out in the US

Tristel’s biggest market remains the UK, where it earns 35% of revenue.

But I wonder if it will be harder to penetrate the bigger and more fragmented US market, where Tristel is relying on distributor Parker Laboratories.

That said, Tristel has been growing strongly in international markets for many years, and it entered most of these markets using distributors too. As a seller of ultrasound gels, Parker Laboratories is very familiar with the market Tristel is targeting first.

Once Tristel has become established in a market, it often takes control by acquiring subsidiaries. In 2023, it acquired a Middle Eastern distributor, for example. Of the 65% of revenue earned abroad in 2023, 58% was earned through direct sales by Tristel’s own subsidiaries.

I think this vertically integrated approach is wise. Tristel’s products are special, and nobody knows them better than Tristel itself.

It would be no surprise if, once the product has become established in North America, Tristel establishes a direct sales channel there.

The catch with Cache

Cache builds on Tristel’s strengths, it uses the same chlorine dioxide chemistry, and in a more infection conscious world post-Covid, Tristel believes a sporicidal disinfectant will catch on. Securing approval for new Cache products is taking longer than expected, though.

The certification process in the UK post-Brexit has changed, and in Europe surface disinfectants used around the patient require a high level of regulatory scrutiny.

Delays in securing approvals will be familiar to shareholders, and the company says it is confident most of the approvals backed up in the pipeline will be achieved this year.

Tristel says it has invested heavily in its regulatory compliance team, and while this has dragged on profit in recent years, it may in itself prove to be a competitive advantage.

Success is not guaranteed though. Tristel previously failed to convince vets to adopt its more efficacious products, so it is possible it may not persuade hospitals about the benefits for surfaces.

There is one more risk nagging away at me. Trio wipes are pre-wetted with disinfectant. To maintain their integrity, these wipes contain plastic, which is bad for the environment.

Tristel’s newer products, like Duo and Cache, are applied with dry wipes (Tristel supplies them), but as Tristel seeks to meet its environmental targets, and customers do too, sales of Trio, the more comprehensive and highly priced cleaning product may come under pressure.

Tristel tells me Trio makes twice the revenue Duo does from half the disinfection events and it keenly monitors the migration flows between the two products.

“There is not a clear one-way direction of travel,” the company says. Perhaps that could change.

Back to business as usual

Profitability has been below par for a few years, disrupted by the cancellation of routine procedures during the pandemic, by stockpiling and destocking due to the pandemic and Brexit, and five years funding the approvals process in the US.