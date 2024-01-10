Share Sleuth: this share trebled, but now it’s time to sell

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Tristel remains in the firing line too. According to my scoring process, Tristel and Judges Scientific are my 39th and 40th best ideas and holding on to them does not make much sense. The removal of Judges Scientific reduces the number of Share Sleuth holdings to 27. The Share Sleuth super-conglomerate Unlike many investors, I do not review the performance of portfolio constituents at the turn of the year. One reason is the temptation to talk about movements in the share price. Annual movements in share price are not relevant to holdings intended to be held for 10 years or more. Another is that I review each business annually, when it publishes its annual report. There is no need to do it twice. There is also no need to keep readers informed of Share Sleuth’s performance in an annual update, because I write this portfolio commentary every month. It ends with a chart and table showing the performance of the current constituents. Instead, at the turn of the year I judge the portfolio as if it were a single business, a practice I learned from Terry Smith, manager of the Fundsmith Equity fund. These are Share Sleuth’s weighted average statistics. Its profitability, financial strength, and market valuation consolidated as though it were a single conglomerate. The averages are weighted according to the value of the portfolio’s holding in each share: Debt to Capital (%) -18 Return on Capital (%) 31 Cash Conversion (%) 72 Earnings Yield (%) 6 These statistics make me feel good. They are better than I can remember after completing the same exercise in previous years. They mean the Share Sleuth super-conglomerate has more cash than debt, it is highly profitable even in cash terms and even if all the profit were returned as dividends and not invested in growth, it would yield 6%. I expect the super-conglomerate to carry on investing and grow, of course, and consequently for Share Sleuth’s returns to be greater (over the long term). Share Sleuth performance At the close on Friday 5 January, Share Sleuth was worth £186,894, 523% more than the £30,000 of pretend money we started with in September 2009. The same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £78,469, an increase of 162%.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. After the removal of Judges Scientific and dividends paid during the month from Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), Renishaw (LSE:RSW) and Tristel, Share Sleuth’s cash pile is £4,912. The minimum trade size, 2.5% of the portfolio’s value, is almost exactly the same! Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 4,912 Shares 181,982 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 186,894 523 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 2,922 -28 BMY Bloomsbury 1,681 5,915 7,875 33 AMS Advanced Medical Solutions 1,965 4,503 3,959 -12 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,358 35 CHH Churchill China 1,058 12,223 14,548 19 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 8,832 136 CLBS Celebrus 1,528 3,509 3,285 -6 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 3,990 128 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 8,512 131 GAW Games Workshop 100 4,571 9,430 106 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 15,455 133 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 5,125 16 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 15,465 22 JET2 Jet2 456 250 5,691 2,176 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 8,813 -5 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,780 16 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 2,824 -27 QTX Quartix 3,285 7,296 4,763 -35 RSW Renishaw 234 6,227 7,956 28 RWS RWS 2,790 9,199 6,902 -25 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 5,002 387 TET Treatt 763 1,082 3,823 253 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 7,600 244 TSTL Tristel 750 268 3,375 1,158 TUNE Focusrite 1,050 9,123 6,248 -32 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 4,377 -32 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 3,072 -33 Notes

3 Jan 2024: Removed Judges Scientific

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £175,618 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £78,469 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, Close on Friday 5 January 2024. Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor. Richard owns shares in all the shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio. See our guide to the Decision Engine and the Share Sleuth Portfolio for more information. Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.